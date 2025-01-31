rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. (Official White House Photo by…
Save
Edit Image
press conference white housewhite house presspress secretarypress conferencepeoplepublic domaincrowdwoman
Busy business people walking
Busy business people walking
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901201/busy-business-people-walkingView license
Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of…
Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708827/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Busy business people walking
Busy business people walking
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901189/busy-business-people-walkingView license
Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of…
Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708732/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Busy business people walking
Busy business people walking
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901215/busy-business-people-walkingView license
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks to reporters during a daily briefing on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in the…
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks to reporters during a daily briefing on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653070/image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain license
Smart connection remix
Smart connection remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14872215/smart-connection-remixView license
Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing, Monday February 4, 2022, in the James S. Brady White House Press Briefing…
Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing, Monday February 4, 2022, in the James S. Brady White House Press Briefing…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654303/image-people-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Busy business people walking
Busy business people walking
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901213/busy-business-people-walkingView license
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing, Thursday, September 30, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press…
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing, Thursday, September 30, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653330/image-face-people-podiumFree Image from public domain license
Abstract image of business people silhouette on glass window
Abstract image of business people silhouette on glass window
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14909318/abstract-image-business-people-silhouette-glass-windowView license
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing on Thursday, September 23, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press…
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing on Thursday, September 23, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648284/photo-image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain license
Abstract image of business people silhouette on glass window
Abstract image of business people silhouette on glass window
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14902030/abstract-image-business-people-silhouette-glass-windowView license
Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a Press Briefing on Thursday, June 3, 2021, in the James S. Brady White House Press Briefing…
Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a Press Briefing on Thursday, June 3, 2021, in the James S. Brady White House Press Briefing…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046032/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license
Business conference poster template, editable text & design
Business conference poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11206848/business-conference-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Reporters raise their hands during a press briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday, July 16, 2021, in the James S.…
Reporters raise their hands during a press briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday, July 16, 2021, in the James S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708874/photo-image-public-domain-women-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Virtual business conference flyer template, editable text & design
Virtual business conference flyer template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334763/virtual-business-conference-flyer-template-editable-text-designView license
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing, Tuesday, October 12, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press…
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing, Tuesday, October 12, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647492/photo-image-people-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Virtual business conference poster template, editable text & design
Virtual business conference poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334774/virtual-business-conference-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Press Secretary Jen Psaki answers questions from members of the press Monday, July 26, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press…
Press Secretary Jen Psaki answers questions from members of the press Monday, July 26, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708780/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain license
Virtual business conference email header template, editable design
Virtual business conference email header template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334971/virtual-business-conference-email-header-template-editable-designView license
Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing on Friday, July 16, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the…
Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing on Friday, July 16, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708719/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain license
Virtual business conference Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Virtual business conference Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334940/virtual-business-conference-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a daily briefing Thursday, October 14, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of…
Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a daily briefing Thursday, October 14, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652095/image-face-people-podiumFree Image from public domain license
Business conference Instagram post template, editable design and text
Business conference Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706915/business-conferenceView license
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press…
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652151/image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain license
Virtual business conference Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Virtual business conference Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237485/virtual-business-conference-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing, Wednesday March 9, 2022, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the…
Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing, Wednesday March 9, 2022, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654031/image-face-person-phoneFree Image from public domain license
International conference blog banner template, editable text
International conference blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763846/international-conference-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing, Wednesday February 23, 2022, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of…
Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing, Wednesday February 23, 2022, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647462/photo-image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain license
Live Q&A event Instagram post template
Live Q&A event Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052370/live-qanda-event-instagram-post-templateView license
Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a Press Briefing, Wednesday June 2, 2021, in the James S. Brady White House Press Briefing…
Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a Press Briefing, Wednesday June 2, 2021, in the James S. Brady White House Press Briefing…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046059/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license
Virtual business conference Instagram story template, editable social media design
Virtual business conference Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237502/png-american-beautifulView license
Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a press briefing February 13, 2023, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of…
Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a press briefing February 13, 2023, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072748/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Virtual business conference blog banner template, editable text & design
Virtual business conference blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237529/virtual-business-conference-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks to reporters during a daily briefing on Wednesday, August 27, 2021 in the James…
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks to reporters during a daily briefing on Wednesday, August 27, 2021 in the James…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735246/photo-image-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Virtual meeting platform flyer template, editable text & design
Virtual meeting platform flyer template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334762/virtual-meeting-platform-flyer-template-editable-text-designView license
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing, Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press…
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing, Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652108/image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain license
Virtual meeting platform poster template, editable text & design
Virtual meeting platform poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334771/virtual-meeting-platform-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor, joins Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Monday June 7, 2021, for a press briefing in the…
Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor, joins Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Monday June 7, 2021, for a press briefing in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046272/photo-image-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license