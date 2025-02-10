Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)2SaveSaveEdit Imagekids vegetable saladkids cookinghappy kidhappy cookingschool foodfood happykids nutritionhappy studentsElementary school students making a salad in the classroom. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6048 x 4032 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDiverse kids eating salad set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15075211/diverse-kids-eating-salad-set-editable-designView licenseElementary school students making a salad in the classroom. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708590/photo-image-public-domain-person-kidsFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse kids eating salad set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15075212/diverse-kids-eating-salad-set-editable-designView licenseChildren participating in nutrition education at a summer meals site. Teacher and children making pasta salad. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708567/photo-image-public-domain-people-kidsFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse kids eating salad set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15075214/diverse-kids-eating-salad-set-editable-designView licenseElementary school children measuring an eggplant in the school garden. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708710/photo-image-public-domain-person-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse kids eating salad set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15075222/diverse-kids-eating-salad-set-editable-designView licenseElementary school children observing vegetables growing in the school garden. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708650/photo-image-public-domain-person-kidsFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse kids eating salad set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15075230/diverse-kids-eating-salad-set-editable-designView licenseElementary school children harvesting tomatoes in school garden. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708551/photo-image-public-domain-person-kidsFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse kids eating salad set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15075223/diverse-kids-eating-salad-set-editable-designView licensePreschoolers harvesting sweet potatoes in the garden. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708580/photo-image-public-domain-person-kidsFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse kids eating salad set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15075213/diverse-kids-eating-salad-set-editable-designView licenseSchool Nutrition Professional talking with elementary school students about school lunch. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708562/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse kids eating salad set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15075217/diverse-kids-eating-salad-set-editable-designView licenseChildren participating in nutrition education at a summer meals site. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708561/photo-image-art-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseSalad recipe poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783492/salad-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseElementary school students examining the amount of added sugars in beverages as part of MyPlate nutrition education.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708711/photo-image-public-domain-person-kidsFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse kids eating salad set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15075219/diverse-kids-eating-salad-set-editable-designView licenseElementary school participating in a school lunch taste-test event. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708713/photo-image-public-domain-people-kidsFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse kids eating salad set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15075224/diverse-kids-eating-salad-set-editable-designView licensePreschool students and teacher matching food cutouts with the colors of the rainbow in the classroom. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708691/photo-image-public-domain-person-kidsFree Image from public domain licenseSalad recipe poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11785428/salad-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHappy black boy student in classroom happy person female.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14784545/happy-black-boy-student-classroom-happy-person-femaleView licenseDiverse kids eating salad set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15075229/diverse-kids-eating-salad-set-editable-designView licenseGroup of diverse children smiling in classroom. Happy diverse children, boys and girls. Diverse children in classroom.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15740158/photo-image-kids-students-friendsView licenseSalad prep poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11786166/salad-prep-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChildren playing Popcorn Pop & Hop in a MyPlate Obstacle course outside. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708560/photo-image-public-domain-people-kidsFree Image from public domain licenseHealth benefits of beans Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428704/health-benefits-beans-facebook-post-templateView licenseAfrican american teacher teaching in a classroom student school child.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13080122/photo-image-person-clothing-womanView licenseSalad recipe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11666746/salad-recipe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHappy student study in the classroom child togetherness architecture.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13451219/happy-student-study-the-classroom-child-togetherness-architectureView licenseHealthy salad recipes poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928374/healthy-salad-recipes-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDiversity children in the Classroom classroom student baby.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13037041/photo-image-person-light-kidView licenseSalad recipe Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783499/salad-recipe-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseDiverse students, girls and boys, learn on laptops in classroom. Diverse students focused on their laptops, learning…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15745099/photo-image-technology-laptops-educationView licenseHealthy salad recipes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543612/healthy-salad-recipes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGroup of Diverse Kids Sitting with Fresh Vegetable Togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/147018/premium-photo-image-boys-cheerful-childView licenseHealthy Cooking Tutorial poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601472/healthy-cooking-tutorial-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAmerican girl kids sitting in font of laptop classroom computer looking.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13443388/american-girl-kids-sitting-font-laptop-classroom-computer-lookingView license