ANNAPOLIS, Md. (May 28, 2021) After three cheers for those they leave behind, newly commissioned U.S. Navy ensigns and Marine Corps second lieutenants of the U.S. Naval Academy's Class of 2021 toss their covers at the conclusion of the graduation and commissioning ceremony at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The Class of 2021 graduated 1,084 midshipmen and were addressed by Vice President Kamala Harris. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Midshipmen 2nd Class Krystyna Bartocci/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr