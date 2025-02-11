Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebidenjeepjoe biden carcar drivinghappy carhappythe rubiconpeople driving happyPresident Joe Biden drives a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon during a clean cars event, Thursday, August 5, 2021. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz). Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarElectric car Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616942/electric-car-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden claps during a clean car event Thursday, August 5, 2021 on the South Lawn of the White House. 