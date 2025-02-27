Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagebidenjoe bidenpresidenthousepublicangela merkelmerkelpoliticianPresident Joe Biden shows a photo to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz). 