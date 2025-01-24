Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagemultifamily homehome doorsmultifamily housinghappynessmultifamily apartmenturban livingpersonhouseHunters Ridge Apartments resident Shamar El-Shabazz expresses his happyness with living at the multifamily property development, in Farmville, NC, on Aug. 30, 2021. USDA Photo Media by Lance Cheung. 