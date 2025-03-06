rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
President Joe Biden signs the Emergency Reparation Assistance for Returning Americans Act, Tuesday, August 31, 2021.…
Save
Edit Image
bidenjoe bidensignjoe biden presidentjoe biden signspersonmanpublic domain
History quote Facebook story template
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
President Joe Biden signs S.409, an Act “to provide the availability of amounts for customer education initiatives and non…
President Joe Biden signs S.409, an Act “to provide the availability of amounts for customer education initiatives and non…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708724/photo-image-public-domain-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Special president day Instagram post template, editable text
Special president day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964709/special-president-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the passing of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Tuesday…
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the passing of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Tuesday…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708622/photo-image-podium-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license
History course Instagram post template, editable text
History course Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616435/history-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to essential and frontline workers and military families attending the Fourth of July…
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to essential and frontline workers and military families attending the Fourth of July…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708876/photo-image-podium-celebration-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Election & voting poster template, editable text and design
Election & voting poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956132/election-voting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the passing of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Tuesday…
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the passing of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Tuesday…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708843/photo-image-public-domain-person-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Presidential election blog banner template, editable text
Presidential election blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956490/presidential-election-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel walk through the Rose Garden of the White House on Thursday, July…
President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel walk through the Rose Garden of the White House on Thursday, July…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708730/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Frence election poster template
Frence election poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486961/frence-election-poster-templateView license
President Joe Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, signs H.R. 1319, the “American Rescue Plan Act of 2021”…
President Joe Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, signs H.R. 1319, the “American Rescue Plan Act of 2021”…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046096/photo-image-public-domain-person-tableFree Image from public domain license
President George Washington funky png element group, editable design
President George Washington funky png element group, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240341/president-george-washington-funky-png-element-group-editable-designView license
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris pose for a photo as they ride in the Presidential limousine from Emory…
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris pose for a photo as they ride in the Presidential limousine from Emory…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046067/photo-image-public-domain-person-womanFree Image from public domain license
School president vote Instagram post template
School president vote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13142510/school-president-vote-instagram-post-templateView license
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in FEMA Hurricane Briefing
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in FEMA Hurricane Briefing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4045932/photo-image-public-domain-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Australian election poster template
Australian election poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486993/australian-election-poster-templateView license
President Joe Biden signs two executive orders on healthcare Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in the Oval Office of the White House.
President Joe Biden signs two executive orders on healthcare Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in the Oval Office of the White House.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046094/photo-image-public-domain-person-tableFree Image from public domain license
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254196/president-george-washington-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView license
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin participate in a tete-a-tete during a U.S.-Russia Summit on…
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin participate in a tete-a-tete during a U.S.-Russia Summit on…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046058/photo-image-public-domain-person-roomFree Image from public domain license
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254200/president-george-washington-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView license
President Joe Biden claps during a clean car event Thursday, August 5, 2021 on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official…
President Joe Biden claps during a clean car event Thursday, August 5, 2021 on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708857/photo-image-public-domain-person-sunglassesFree Image from public domain license
President's day Instagram story template, editable text
President's day Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916775/presidents-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
President Barack Obama talks with Vice President Joe Biden in the Oval Office in between meetings to discuss the ongoing…
President Barack Obama talks with Vice President Joe Biden in the Oval Office in between meetings to discuss the ongoing…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051184/image-public-domain-people-roomFree Image from public domain license
Man presenting thing on his palm
Man presenting thing on his palm
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900738/man-presenting-thing-his-palmView license
President Joe Biden signs the commission for Lloyd Austin to be Secretary of Defense Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in the Oval…
President Joe Biden signs the commission for Lloyd Austin to be Secretary of Defense Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in the Oval…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046110/photo-image-public-domain-person-tableFree Image from public domain license
Vote responsibly blog banner template, editable text
Vote responsibly blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956491/vote-responsibly-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden signs the Puppies Assisting Wounded Service members for Veterans Therapy Act, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021…
President Joe Biden signs the Puppies Assisting Wounded Service members for Veterans Therapy Act, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733747/photo-image-paper-hand-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Man touching a padlock shield icon
Man touching a padlock shield icon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912691/man-touching-padlock-shield-iconView license
President Joe Biden works in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, August 11, 2021. (Official White House Photo by…
President Joe Biden works in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, August 11, 2021. (Official White House Photo by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708770/photo-image-public-domain-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business people applauding with joy
Diverse business people applauding with joy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912308/diverse-business-people-applauding-with-joyView license
President Joe Biden walks from the Oval Office of the White House to the Presidential limousine on the South Lawn driveway…
President Joe Biden walks from the Oval Office of the White House to the Presidential limousine on the South Lawn driveway…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708572/photo-image-public-domain-person-houseFree Image from public domain license
Man presenting thing on his palm
Man presenting thing on his palm
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901228/man-presenting-thing-his-palmView license
President Joe Biden takes notes during a briefing on the shootings in Atlanta Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in the Oval Office…
President Joe Biden takes notes during a briefing on the shootings in Atlanta Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in the Oval Office…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046070/photo-image-face-mask-public-domain-shirtFree Image from public domain license
3D disco man dancing editable remix
3D disco man dancing editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464838/disco-man-dancing-editable-remixView license
President Joe Biden delivers remarks before signing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Monday, November 15, 2021…
President Joe Biden delivers remarks before signing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Monday, November 15, 2021…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708576/photo-image-public-domain-usaFree Image from public domain license
3D disco man dancing editable remix
3D disco man dancing editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397434/disco-man-dancing-editable-remixView license
President Joe Biden tapes video addresses on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White…
President Joe Biden tapes video addresses on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046057/photo-image-public-domain-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Man touching a padlock shield icon
Man touching a padlock shield icon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912651/man-touching-padlock-shield-iconView license
President Joe Biden tapes a video address on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in the Cross Hall of the White House. (Official White…
President Joe Biden tapes a video address on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in the Cross Hall of the White House. (Official White…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708779/photo-image-public-domain-person-cameraFree Image from public domain license