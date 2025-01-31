Edit ImageCropU.S. Navy Medicine (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imageus army officemilitary manufacturinghospitalpersonmanpublic domainunited statesofficeUS Navy Hospital Corpsmen checking glasses during the manufacturing process at the Naval Ophthalmic Support and Training Activity (NOSTRA) facility in Yorktown, Virginia. June 16, 2021. (US Navy photo by Cmdr. 