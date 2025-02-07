rawpixel
Elementary school children observing vegetables growing in the school garden. Original public domain image from Flickr
agriculture educationgarden school educationgarden schoolgirl farmkids gardeninggardeningschool vegetablesoutdoor education public domain
Vegetable gardening Instagram post template
Elementary school children measuring an eggplant in the school garden. Original public domain image from Flickr
Family farm poster template, editable text and design
Elementary school children harvesting tomatoes in school garden. Original public domain image from Flickr
Editable farming design, community remix
Preschoolers harvesting sweet potatoes in the garden. Original public domain image from Flickr
Family farm Instagram story template, editable text
Students from the Royalton-Hartland School District's elementary school in Gasport, NY, on May 26, 2022. Students are taught…
Family farm blog banner template, editable text
Students from the Royalton-Hartland School District's elementary school in Gasport, NY, on May 26, 2022. Students are taught…
Family farm Instagram post template, editable text
Students from the Royalton-Hartland School District's elementary school in Gasport, NY, on May 26, 2022. Students are taught…
Hydro farm poster template
Students from the Royalton-Hartland School District's elementary school in Gasport, NY, on May 26, 2022. Students are taught…
Editable smart farming, agricultural technology design
Elementary school students making a salad in the classroom. Original public domain image from Flickr
Agriculture daily Instagram post template
Elementary school students making a salad in the classroom. Original public domain image from Flickr
Smart agricultural, editable farming technology design
Students are taught basic gardening, soil conservation with worms, planting a pollinator garden, and raising butterflies to…
Soil Instagram post template, editable text
Students make quick work of getting through the hallways at the Royalton-Hartland School District Elementary School, in…
Reforestation program poster template
Students from the Royalton-Hartland School District's elementary school in Gasport, NY, on May 26, 2022. Students are taught…
Green business presentation Instagram post template, editable design
Students from the Royalton-Hartland School District's elementary school in Gasport, NY, on May 26, 2022. Students are taught…
Smart farming Instagram post template
Earthworms, soil in hand.
Green business presentation Instagram post template, editable design
Earthworms, healthy soil.
Agriculture & farming poster template, editable text and design
School Nutrition Professional talking with elementary school students about school lunch. Original public domain image from…
smart farming Facebook post template
Lorna, Doug, Ella and Lucaich Seib, of the Seib Family Farm, in Gasport, NY are suppliers of beef to the school district…
Farming service poster template, editable text and design
Lorna, Doug, Ella and Lucaich Seib, of the Seib Family Farm, in Gasport, NY are suppliers of beef to the school district…
Agrifood industry poster template, editable text & design
Students from the Royalton-Hartland School District visit Verratti Farms LLC, a diary and grain operation in Newfane and…
Farming technology Facebook post template
Students from the Royalton-Hartland School District visit Verratti Farms LLC, a diary and grain operation in Newfane and…
