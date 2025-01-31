Edit ImageCropU.S. Navy Medicine (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagemedical studentsnurseradiologycollege studentsradiology nurseradiationdoctorradiographyMs. Lesley Garcia-Torres, a Carteret Community College Radiography Student, participates in an internship alongside the Radiology team at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 801 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4137 x 2762 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable X-ray film scan mockup in a doctor's handhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8833340/editable-x-ray-film-scan-mockup-doctors-handView licenseRadiologic technologist transports portable X-ray, Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD). June 30, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708652/photo-image-public-domain-mask-womanFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diagnose patient symptoms at the hospital remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927494/doctor-diagnose-patient-symptoms-the-hospital-remixView licenseCherry Point Sailor Recognized for Service in Carteret Community. 01.07.2022https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647970/photo-image-woman-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseMedical emergency poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516218/medical-emergency-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDoctors checking medical testing on digital tablethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914303/doctors-checking-medical-testing-digital-tabletView licenseGeneral hospital Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743354/general-hospital-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUniversity furniture wedding person.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14859232/university-furniture-wedding-personView licenseMedical emergency Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516223/medical-emergency-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseUniversity electronics furniture computer.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14859234/university-electronics-furniture-computerView licenseMedical emergency blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516219/medical-emergency-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5948447/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseMedical clinic blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12494652/medical-clinic-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSmiling couple holding X-rays.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17659015/smiling-couple-holding-x-raysView licenseExamine poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14463660/examine-poster-templateView licenseA doctor with a patient's x-ray filmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/259736/doctor-with-x-ray-filmView licenseMedical emergency Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743365/medical-emergency-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePhysician showing a patient the X-ray resultshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/513521/premium-photo-image-xray-radiography-diagnoses-labView licensePrivate x-ray poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819139/private-x-ray-poster-templateView licenseThe left and right knee-joints of Frank Burgess, probably a soldier in the South African War, after excision of the left…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14015323/photo-image-person-hospital-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMedical technology poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12057018/medical-technology-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePhysician showing a patient the X-ray resultshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/513466/doctor-showing-x-ray-resultView licenseSee through poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064778/see-through-poster-templateView licenseRadiologic technologist transports portable X-ray, Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD). June 30, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708530/photo-image-public-domain-mask-womanFree Image from public domain licenseInternational nurses day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571777/international-nurses-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseNMCCL administers first COVID-19 vaccines 201229-N-VK310-0002 Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune on December 28, 2020…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393818/free-photo-image-arm-army-biontechFree Image from public domain licenseAnnual physical exam poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539301/annual-physical-exam-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNMCSD NBHC Kearny Mesa COVID-19 Vaccine Trial 201217-N-DA693-1017 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 17, 2020) May Oliva, a clinical nurse…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393860/free-photo-image-covid-test-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseMedical technology Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707019/medical-technologyView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5941512/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseNursing program poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770164/nursing-program-poster-templateView licenseDiverse couple holding X-ray.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17338716/diverse-couple-holding-x-rayView licensePrivate x-rays Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560298/private-x-rays-instagram-post-templateView licenseDoctor with a patient's x-ray filmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/259627/spine-rayView licenseMedical emergency Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11729633/medical-emergency-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoctor examines chest X-ray.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17298787/doctor-examines-chest-x-rayView licenseDigital health Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11816532/digital-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA radiology technician wear a protective suit standing in front a workstation adult radiography electronics.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14386626/photo-image-person-technology-hospitalView licenseMedical technology Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12057020/medical-technology-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePhysician showing a patient the X-ray resultshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/513513/premium-photo-image-radiography-back-problems-bedView license