Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagetable tennistennis matchtennispersonsportsmanpublic domainwhiteAthletes compete during a table tennis match at the Tokyo Paralympics, Wednesday Aug. 25, 2021, at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. (Official White House Photo by Cameron Smith). Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 license 