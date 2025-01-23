Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagetractor farmerfarmerfarmer man farmred tractoragriculture people photosman with tractorcorn farmagriculture industry leaderChris Lee (left), Indiana NRCS tech team leader, talks with John Bittner, a farmer in Evansville Indiana, in-between Bittner's passes with the roller crimper after his son Patrick Bittner planted corn directly into them on May 13, 2021. (Indiana NRCS photos by Brandon O’Connor). Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5554 x 3703 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAgrifood industry poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11663709/agrifood-industry-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCorps inspection, corn, farmer hands. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733889/photo-image-plant-hand-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAgrifood industry Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11788010/agrifood-industry-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCorps inspection, corn, farmer hands. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732028/photo-image-plant-hands-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAgrifood industry Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11788283/agrifood-industry-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSteve Worland plants field corn into a stand of cover crop in Freedom, Indiana May 12, 2022. Worland no-till farms 700 acres…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652584/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseAgrifood industry blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11788311/agrifood-industry-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSteve Worland plants field corn into a stand of cover crop in Freedom, Indiana May 12, 2022. Worland no-till farms 700 acres…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652585/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license3D farmer using smart technology editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395598/farmer-using-smart-technology-editable-remixView licenseSteve Fox plants field corn into a stand of cereal rye in Freedom, Indiana May 12, 2022. Fox farms 400 acres and planted…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652589/image-plant-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFarming industry Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12489613/farming-industry-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSteve Fox plants field corn into a stand of cereal rye in Freedom, Indiana May 12, 2022. Fox farms 400 acres and planted…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652570/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseFarming expo poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11663701/farming-expo-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseJohn N. Mills, Jr. operates his six-row corn harvester during the feed corn harvest at the John N. Mills & Sons farm; a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3306111/free-photo-image-corn-field-grain-harvestFree Image from public domain licenseFarming industry blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763928/farming-industry-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSteve Worland plants field corn into a stand of cover crop in Freedom, Indiana May 12, 2022. Worland no-till farms 700 acres…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652580/image-cow-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseAgricultural revolution Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452988/agricultural-revolution-instagram-post-templateView licenseSteve Worland plants field corn into a stand of cover crop in Freedom, Indiana May 12, 2022. Worland no-till farms 700 acres…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652813/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseSustainable agriculture flyer template, watercolor wheat fieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7428238/imageView licenseSteve Fox plants field corn into a stand of cereal rye in Freedom, Indiana May 12, 2022. Fox farms 400 acres and planted…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647759/photo-image-plant-grass-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFarming industry Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12489603/farming-industry-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSteve Fox plants field corn into a stand of cereal rye in Freedom, Indiana May 12, 2022. Fox farms 400 acres and planted…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647302/photo-image-plant-grass-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFarming industry poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12489608/farming-industry-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSteve Fox plants field corn into a stand of cereal rye in Freedom, Indiana May 12, 2022. Fox farms 400 acres and planted…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647435/photo-image-plant-grass-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAgricultural revolution Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931505/agricultural-revolution-facebook-post-templateView licenseSteve Fox plants field corn into a stand of cereal rye in Freedom, Indiana May 12, 2022. Fox farms 400 acres and planted…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647453/photo-image-plant-grass-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFarming expo blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907859/farming-expo-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSteve Fox plants field corn into a stand of cereal rye in Freedom, Indiana May 12, 2022. Fox farms 400 acres and planted…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647757/photo-image-plant-grass-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFarming expo Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907986/farming-expo-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSteve Fox plants field corn into a stand of cereal rye in Freedom, Indiana May 12, 2022. Fox farms 400 acres and planted…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647056/photo-image-plant-grass-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFarming expo Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907800/farming-expo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSteve Fox plants field corn into a stand of cereal rye in Freedom, Indiana May 12, 2022. Fox farms 400 acres and planted…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647304/photo-image-plant-grass-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAgriculture daily Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443932/agriculture-daily-instagram-post-templateView licenseSteve Fox plants field corn into a stand of cereal rye in Freedom, Indiana May 12, 2022. Fox farms 400 acres and planted…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647760/photo-image-plant-grass-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBank loan advertisement Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444096/bank-loan-advertisement-instagram-post-templateView licenseKeith Williams (left), Indiana NRCS planning team leader, checks the soil at a farm in Evansville, Indiana May 13, 2021.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735078/photo-image-public-domain-man-2021Free Image from public domain licenseSmart agriculture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451882/smart-agriculture-instagram-post-templateView licenseSteve Worland plants field corn into a stand of cover crop in Freedom, Indiana May 12, 2022. Worland no-till farms 700 acres…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652808/photo-image-plant-grass-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAgrifood industry Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11892968/agrifood-industry-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJeff Garland checks on baby hemp plants in the propagation room at Papa G’s Organic Hemp Farm in Crawford County, IN June…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071600/photo-image-plant-hand-personFree Image from public domain license