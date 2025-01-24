Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecovid suithomeland securitypeople queuecovid african americancovid maskpeoplemanpublic domainDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in Naturalization Ceremony in New York, NY, September 17, 2021. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 810 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2500 x 1688 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMan wearing disposable suit desktop wallpaper, digital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123921/man-wearing-disposable-suit-desktop-wallpaper-digital-remix-editable-designView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in 9/11 Remeberence Ceremonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735126/photo-image-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAnti-virus disposable suit, digital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9686476/anti-virus-disposable-suit-digital-remix-editable-designView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in Secretary’s Awards CeremonyMiami, FL (April 13, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654177/image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain licenseAnti-virus disposable suit, digital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9657542/anti-virus-disposable-suit-digital-remix-editable-designView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Delivers Remarks to National Action NetworkNew York, NY (April 8, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654159/image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain licenseAnti-virus disposable suit desktop wallpaper, digital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9686646/anti-virus-disposable-suit-desktop-wallpaper-digital-remix-editable-designView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in Press InterviewNEW YORK CITY (December 12, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072704/photo-image-face-people-woodFree Image from public domain licenseFace mask mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9649971/face-mask-mockup-editable-designView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in FEMA Announcement EventMIAMI (August 01, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652307/image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain licenseStart your career poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682920/start-your-career-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in a USCIS Special Naturalization CeremonyLos Angeles, CA (September 17, 2022)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654839/image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain licenseBrainstorm Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9268017/brainstorm-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in a Keynote Conversation at Fordham UniversityNEW YORK CITY (March 9, 2023)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072723/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBrainstorm Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9268021/brainstorm-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in USSS Awards CeremonyWashington, D.C. (May 6, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652898/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseJoin our team Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267979/join-our-team-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in FEMA Announcement EventMIAMI (August 01, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652264/image-face-people-phoneFree Image from public domain licenseBrainstorm blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9268014/brainstorm-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in USCG Change of Command CeremonyWashington, DC (June 1, 2022) DHS Secretary…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652919/image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain licenseJoin our team Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267978/join-our-team-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in FEMA Announcement EventMIAMI (August 01, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647727/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJoin our team blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267975/join-our-team-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in Naturalization CeremonyLOS ANGELES (June 8, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652673/image-person-certificate-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDream big poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682439/dream-big-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in a Keynote Conversation at Fordham UniversityNEW YORK CITY (March 9, 2023)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072721/photo-image-face-people-laptopFree Image from public domain licenseStart your career Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682377/start-your-career-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in HAC-HS FY 23 Budget HearingWashington, D.C. (April 27, 2022) Homeland…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654176/image-face-people-laptopFree Image from public domain licenseStart your career Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682793/start-your-career-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHomeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas joins the U.S. Coast Guard Ceremonial Honor Guard and other DHS employees.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708699/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse vaccinated people png, COVID-19 healthcare remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9178921/diverse-vaccinated-people-png-covid-19-healthcare-remix-editable-designView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in a Survivor Inclusion RoundtableWASHINGTON (March 3, 2023) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072722/photo-image-face-people-laptopFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse vaccinated people, COVID-19 healthcare remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182567/diverse-vaccinated-people-covid-19-healthcare-remix-editable-designView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in September 11th Anniversary Commemoration CeremonyNEW YORK CITY (September…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653213/photo-image-flower-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse vaccinated people, COVID-19 healthcare remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182565/diverse-vaccinated-people-covid-19-healthcare-remix-editable-designView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in 9/11 Tree Planting Ceremonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735133/photo-image-public-domain-united-states-americaFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901496/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in USCG Change of Command CeremonyWashington, DC (June 1, 2022) DHS Secretary…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652660/image-face-people-shirtFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900995/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Testified Before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental AffairsWASHINGTON (November…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655035/image-face-people-laptopFree Image from public domain license