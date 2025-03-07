Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagekid eatingfeeding infanttoddlerinfant nutritionpersonpublic domainfoodgirlChild care provider sitting directly in front of an infant and using a spoon to place a small amount of baby food between the infant’s lips. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 801 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7127 x 4757 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBaby-led weaning Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11958537/baby-led-weaning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA mother breastfeeding baby. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708535/photo-image-public-domain-person-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseBaby food Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11962180/baby-food-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBottles of frozen breastmilk shown in the freezer with the baby’s name and date labels clearly visible.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735072/photo-image-public-domain-babies-milkFree Image from public domain licenseKids meal prep Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599560/kids-meal-prep-instagram-post-templateView licenseInfant is pushing away food with her hand demonstrating a sign of fullness. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708703/photo-image-hands-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licensekid Lunch box Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591857/kid-lunch-box-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMother feeding baby happily.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17535521/mother-feeding-baby-happilyView licenseCooking with kids Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599581/cooking-with-kids-instagram-post-templateView licenseMother feeding baby food.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17448305/mother-feeding-baby-foodView licenseHealthy baby food Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11793007/healthy-baby-food-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license1/4 cup (2 oz) cottage cheese on white background (1 oz eq meat alternates).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735061/photo-image-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy baby food Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11793053/healthy-baby-food-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license1/4 cup roasted sweet potatoes on white background (1/4 cup vegetables).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735000/photo-image-public-domain-food-fruitFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy kids recipe Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599577/healthy-kids-recipe-instagram-post-templateView license3/4 cup (6 oz) yogurt cup with spoon (1.5 oz eq meat alternates).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735111/photo-image-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain licenseKids' veggies Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599562/kids-veggies-instagram-post-templateView license1/8 cup broccoli on white background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735083/18-cup-broccoli-white-backgroundFree Image from public domain licenseBaby food poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12006780/baby-food-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWhipped Sweet Potatoes.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735057/whipped-sweet-potatoesFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy eating Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14562530/healthy-eating-instagram-post-templateView license1/2 cup sliced strawberries on white background (1/2 cup fruits).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735109/photo-image-strawberry-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy eating Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259629/healthy-eating-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePreschool students and teacher matching food cutouts with the colors of the rainbow in the classroom. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708691/photo-image-public-domain-person-kidsFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy eating Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599598/healthy-eating-instagram-post-templateView licenseMother feeding baby happilyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17405743/mother-feeding-baby-happilyView licenseHealthy eating Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791296/healthy-eating-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMother feeding baby food.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17405611/mother-feeding-baby-foodView licenseBurger bistro Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12872342/burger-bistro-instagram-post-templateView license1/4 cooked oatmeal topped with 3 peach cubes (1/2 oz eq grains).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735021/photo-image-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain licenseDelicious burger Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12872481/delicious-burger-facebook-post-templateView licenseBaby eating with yellow bowlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15075047/baby-eating-with-yellow-bowlView licenseBaby essentials Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499076/baby-essentials-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePNG Baby eating with yellow bowlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15083392/png-baby-eating-with-yellow-bowlView licenseBaby food Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12006779/baby-food-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license2 quart clear pitcher of water with red lid.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735106/quart-clear-pitcher-water-with-red-lidFree Image from public domain licenseBaby food Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12006781/baby-food-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license1/4 cup (2 oz) cottage cheese in clear bowl (1 oz eq meat alternates).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735102/photo-image-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain licenseBaby romper mockup, editable apparel & fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828200/baby-romper-mockup-editable-apparel-fashionView licenseFresh Veggie Wraps (whole wrap). CACFP meal pattern 6-18 years. Find this Team Nutrition child care recipe and more at:…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654435/photo-image-pattern-public-domain-childFree Image from public domain license