Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepresident white housedavidpresident bidenbidenwhite housecamp davidwhite house usajoe bidenPresident Joe Biden prepares to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, June 25, 2021, en route to Camp David in Thurmont, Maryland. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz). Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWorld War II poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21443655/world-war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseA helicopter escorting President Joe Biden aboard Marine One en route to Camp David, Maryland, flies over the White House…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735277/photo-image-light-public-domain-flareFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial president day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964709/special-president-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMarine One, carrying President Joe Biden, takes off from the South Lawn of the White House Wednesday, July 28, 2021, en…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735152/photo-image-public-domain-2021Free Image from public domain licenseSpecial president day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735555/special-president-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseMarine One arrives on the South Lawn of the White House Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, following President Joe Biden’s trip to Camp…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735159/photo-image-public-domain-window-2021Free Image from public domain licensePresident's day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443000/presidents-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden cross the South Lawn for a tree planting ceremony, Monday, October 24, 2022…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994033/photo-image-plant-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseAmerica poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723966/png-america-america-unanimous-declaration-thirteen-united-states-1970-vintage-poster-michael-david-brown-americanView licenseA U.S. Marine opens the door as President Joe Biden prepares to disembark Marine One, Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Antrim…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708721/photo-image-public-domain-people-manFree Image from public domain licensePresident's day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14768477/presidents-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden walks past draped America flags along the Colonnade of the White House, Monday, November 15, 2021, en…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708566/photo-image-public-domain-mask-personFree Image from public domain licensePresident's day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916775/presidents-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden walks through the Rose Garden, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, on his way to the White House Library. (Official…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708574/photo-image-flower-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseE-commerce poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898934/e-commerce-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks to essential and frontline workers and military families attending the Fourth of July…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708876/photo-image-podium-celebration-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel walk through the Rose Garden of the White House on Thursday, July…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708730/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseIndependence Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036925/independence-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden claps during a clean car event Thursday, August 5, 2021 on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708857/photo-image-public-domain-person-sunglassesFree Image from public domain licensePresident's day Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945752/presidents-day-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePresident Joe Biden boards Marine One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Thursday, October 7, 2021, en route to the White…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652170/image-person-airplane-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseElection day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743255/election-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePresident Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, November 21…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993942/photo-image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631292/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden signs S.409, an Act “to provide the availability of amounts for customer education initiatives and non…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708724/photo-image-public-domain-person-manFree Image from public domain licensePresident George Washington funky png element group, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240341/president-george-washington-funky-png-element-group-editable-designView licenseMarine One departs the South Lawn of the White House Thursday, October 7, 2021, en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652106/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain licensePresident George Washington, editable collage remix with copy spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254196/president-george-washington-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView licensePresident Joe Biden arrives to lay a wreath and observes a moment of silence on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Arlington…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046042/photo-image-public-domain-person-grassFree Image from public domain licensePresident George Washington, editable collage remix with copy spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254200/president-george-washington-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView licenseMarine One Departs the South Lawn of the White House Friday, May 6, 2022, en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland to begin…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653499/photo-image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616435/history-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden shows a photo to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in the Oval Office of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708621/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923986/vote-now-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden participate in a tree planting ceremony with gold star family members on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652349/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseCargo service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898937/cargo-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMarine One departs the South Lawn of the White House Wednesday, July 6, 2022, en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652642/photo-image-person-airplane-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePresidential election blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956490/presidential-election-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden walks from the Oval Office of the White House to the Presidential limousine on the South Lawn driveway…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708572/photo-image-public-domain-person-houseFree Image from public domain license