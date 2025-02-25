Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagebidenpresident biden signingjoe biden signingsignjoe biden presidentjoe bidenpersonmanPresident Joe Biden signs S.409, an Act “to provide the availability of amounts for customer education initiatives and non-awards expenses of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission Whistleblower Program, and for other purposes,” on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz). Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden signs the Emergency Reparation Assistance for Returning Americans Act, Tuesday, August 31, 2021.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708632/photo-image-public-domain-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial president day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964709/special-president-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks to essential and frontline workers and military families attending the Fourth of July…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708876/photo-image-podium-celebration-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616435/history-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresident Barack Obama jokes with Vice President Joe Biden backstage before the STOCK Act signing event in the Eisenhower…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050755/image-public-domain-person-roomFree Image from public domain licenseElection & voting poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956132/election-voting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePresident Joe Biden talks to guests after signing the Methane, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and True Lender CRA…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708718/photo-image-public-domain-person-manFree Image from public domain licensePresidential election blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956490/presidential-election-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePresident Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden have lunch on the patio outside the Oval Office, Aug. 30, 2012.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050754/image-public-domain-tree-peopleFree Image from public domain licensePresident George Washington funky png element group, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240341/president-george-washington-funky-png-element-group-editable-designView licensePresident Barack Obama embraces Vice President Joe Biden in the Oval Office after a meeting on the budget, April 8, 2011.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051185/image-public-domain-people-meetingFree Image from public domain licenseSchool president vote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13142510/school-president-vote-instagram-post-templateView licensePresident Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden wait in the Green Room of the White House prior to a meeting with U.S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051135/image-public-domain-person-photoFree Image from public domain licensePresident George Washington, editable collage remix with copy spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254196/president-george-washington-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView licensePresident Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden share a laugh in the Oval Office July 21, 2014.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051171/image-public-domain-person-photoFree Image from public domain licensePresident George Washington, editable collage remix with copy spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254200/president-george-washington-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView licensePresident Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden react during a lighter moment at the daily economic briefing in the Oval…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051037/image-public-domain-person-photoFree Image from public domain licensePresident's day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916775/presidents-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePresident Barack Obama talks with Vice President Joe Biden in the Green Room of the White House prior to the signing…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051035/image-public-domain-photo-usaFree Image from public domain licenseMan touching a padlock shield iconhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912691/man-touching-padlock-shield-iconView licensePresident Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden head toward the Oval Office Private Dining Room for lunch, June 8, 2011.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050889/image-public-domain-person-tableFree Image from public domain licenseMan presenting thing on his palmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900738/man-presenting-thing-his-palmView licenseSept. 7, 2012: "The President and Vice President share a laugh before a campaign rally together in Portsmouth, N.H."https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050761/image-public-domain-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseVote responsibly blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956491/vote-responsibly-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden signs the Puppies Assisting Wounded Service members for Veterans Therapy Act, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733747/photo-image-paper-hand-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people applauding with joyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912308/diverse-business-people-applauding-with-joyView licensePresident Barack Obama, with Vice President Joe Biden, conducts a conference call with Rob Nabors, Deputy Chief of Staff for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051174/image-public-domain-people-sportsFree Image from public domain licenseMan presenting thing on his palmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901228/man-presenting-thing-his-palmView licensePresident Barack Obama talks with Vice President Joe Biden in the Oval Office, March 5, 2013.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050765/image-public-domain-person-roomFree Image from public domain license3D disco man dancing editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397434/disco-man-dancing-editable-remixView licensePresident Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden ride in the motorcade from the White House to the Ronald Reagan Building…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051055/image-public-domain-people-carFree Image from public domain license3D disco man dancing editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464838/disco-man-dancing-editable-remixView licensePresident Barack Obama talks with Vice President Joe Biden in the Oval Office in between meetings to discuss the ongoing…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051184/image-public-domain-people-roomFree Image from public domain licenseProtest sign mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14070163/protest-sign-mockup-editable-designView licenseOfficial portrait of Vice President Joe Biden in his West Wing Office at the White House, Jan. 10, 2013.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050773/image-public-domain-person-photoFree Image from public domain licenseSchool president vote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794919/school-president-vote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStacks of the official portraits of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are seen at the Government Printing…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046006/photo-image-public-domain-collage-personFree Image from public domain licenseMan presenting thing on his palmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901356/man-presenting-thing-his-palmView licensePresident Joe Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, signs H.R. 1319, the “American Rescue Plan Act of 2021”…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046096/photo-image-public-domain-person-tableFree Image from public domain license