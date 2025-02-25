rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
President Joe Biden signs S.409, an Act “to provide the availability of amounts for customer education initiatives and non…
Save
Edit Image
bidenpresident biden signingjoe biden signingsignjoe biden presidentjoe bidenpersonman
History quote Facebook story template
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
President Joe Biden signs the Emergency Reparation Assistance for Returning Americans Act, Tuesday, August 31, 2021.…
President Joe Biden signs the Emergency Reparation Assistance for Returning Americans Act, Tuesday, August 31, 2021.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708632/photo-image-public-domain-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Special president day Instagram post template, editable text
Special president day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964709/special-president-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to essential and frontline workers and military families attending the Fourth of July…
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to essential and frontline workers and military families attending the Fourth of July…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708876/photo-image-podium-celebration-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
History course Instagram post template, editable text
History course Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616435/history-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Barack Obama jokes with Vice President Joe Biden backstage before the STOCK Act signing event in the Eisenhower…
President Barack Obama jokes with Vice President Joe Biden backstage before the STOCK Act signing event in the Eisenhower…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050755/image-public-domain-person-roomFree Image from public domain license
Election & voting poster template, editable text and design
Election & voting poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956132/election-voting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
President Joe Biden talks to guests after signing the Methane, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and True Lender CRA…
President Joe Biden talks to guests after signing the Methane, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and True Lender CRA…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708718/photo-image-public-domain-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Presidential election blog banner template, editable text
Presidential election blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956490/presidential-election-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden have lunch on the patio outside the Oval Office, Aug. 30, 2012.
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden have lunch on the patio outside the Oval Office, Aug. 30, 2012.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050754/image-public-domain-tree-peopleFree Image from public domain license
President George Washington funky png element group, editable design
President George Washington funky png element group, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240341/president-george-washington-funky-png-element-group-editable-designView license
President Barack Obama embraces Vice President Joe Biden in the Oval Office after a meeting on the budget, April 8, 2011.
President Barack Obama embraces Vice President Joe Biden in the Oval Office after a meeting on the budget, April 8, 2011.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051185/image-public-domain-people-meetingFree Image from public domain license
School president vote Instagram post template
School president vote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13142510/school-president-vote-instagram-post-templateView license
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden wait in the Green Room of the White House prior to a meeting with U.S.…
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden wait in the Green Room of the White House prior to a meeting with U.S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051135/image-public-domain-person-photoFree Image from public domain license
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254196/president-george-washington-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView license
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden share a laugh in the Oval Office July 21, 2014.
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden share a laugh in the Oval Office July 21, 2014.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051171/image-public-domain-person-photoFree Image from public domain license
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254200/president-george-washington-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView license
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden react during a lighter moment at the daily economic briefing in the Oval…
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden react during a lighter moment at the daily economic briefing in the Oval…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051037/image-public-domain-person-photoFree Image from public domain license
President's day Instagram story template, editable text
President's day Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916775/presidents-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
President Barack Obama talks with Vice President Joe Biden in the Green Room of the White House prior to the signing…
President Barack Obama talks with Vice President Joe Biden in the Green Room of the White House prior to the signing…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051035/image-public-domain-photo-usaFree Image from public domain license
Man touching a padlock shield icon
Man touching a padlock shield icon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912691/man-touching-padlock-shield-iconView license
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden head toward the Oval Office Private Dining Room for lunch, June 8, 2011.
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden head toward the Oval Office Private Dining Room for lunch, June 8, 2011.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050889/image-public-domain-person-tableFree Image from public domain license
Man presenting thing on his palm
Man presenting thing on his palm
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900738/man-presenting-thing-his-palmView license
Sept. 7, 2012: "The President and Vice President share a laugh before a campaign rally together in Portsmouth, N.H."
Sept. 7, 2012: "The President and Vice President share a laugh before a campaign rally together in Portsmouth, N.H."
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050761/image-public-domain-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
Vote responsibly blog banner template, editable text
Vote responsibly blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956491/vote-responsibly-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden signs the Puppies Assisting Wounded Service members for Veterans Therapy Act, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021…
President Joe Biden signs the Puppies Assisting Wounded Service members for Veterans Therapy Act, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733747/photo-image-paper-hand-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business people applauding with joy
Diverse business people applauding with joy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912308/diverse-business-people-applauding-with-joyView license
President Barack Obama, with Vice President Joe Biden, conducts a conference call with Rob Nabors, Deputy Chief of Staff for…
President Barack Obama, with Vice President Joe Biden, conducts a conference call with Rob Nabors, Deputy Chief of Staff for…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051174/image-public-domain-people-sportsFree Image from public domain license
Man presenting thing on his palm
Man presenting thing on his palm
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901228/man-presenting-thing-his-palmView license
President Barack Obama talks with Vice President Joe Biden in the Oval Office, March 5, 2013.
President Barack Obama talks with Vice President Joe Biden in the Oval Office, March 5, 2013.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050765/image-public-domain-person-roomFree Image from public domain license
3D disco man dancing editable remix
3D disco man dancing editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397434/disco-man-dancing-editable-remixView license
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden ride in the motorcade from the White House to the Ronald Reagan Building…
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden ride in the motorcade from the White House to the Ronald Reagan Building…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051055/image-public-domain-people-carFree Image from public domain license
3D disco man dancing editable remix
3D disco man dancing editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464838/disco-man-dancing-editable-remixView license
President Barack Obama talks with Vice President Joe Biden in the Oval Office in between meetings to discuss the ongoing…
President Barack Obama talks with Vice President Joe Biden in the Oval Office in between meetings to discuss the ongoing…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051184/image-public-domain-people-roomFree Image from public domain license
Protest sign mockup, editable design
Protest sign mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14070163/protest-sign-mockup-editable-designView license
Official portrait of Vice President Joe Biden in his West Wing Office at the White House, Jan. 10, 2013.
Official portrait of Vice President Joe Biden in his West Wing Office at the White House, Jan. 10, 2013.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050773/image-public-domain-person-photoFree Image from public domain license
School president vote Instagram post template, editable text
School president vote Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794919/school-president-vote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Stacks of the official portraits of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are seen at the Government Printing…
Stacks of the official portraits of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are seen at the Government Printing…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046006/photo-image-public-domain-collage-personFree Image from public domain license
Man presenting thing on his palm
Man presenting thing on his palm
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901356/man-presenting-thing-his-palmView license
President Joe Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, signs H.R. 1319, the “American Rescue Plan Act of 2021”…
President Joe Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, signs H.R. 1319, the “American Rescue Plan Act of 2021”…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046096/photo-image-public-domain-person-tableFree Image from public domain license