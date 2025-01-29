Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagekamala harrisvice presidentwoman politiciankamalapeoplepublic domainwomenusaVice President Kamala Harris greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Vice President’s Residence in Washington D.C. (Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson). Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSpecial president day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735555/special-president-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708877/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain licensePresident's day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14768477/presidents-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden meets privately with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in the Oval Office of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708875/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican vote election, politics collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918863/american-vote-election-politics-collage-editable-designView licenseVice President Kamala Harris’ name card is seen at a dinner reception in honor of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732133/photo-image-flowers-public-domain-waterFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican vote election, politics collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903409/american-vote-election-politics-collage-editable-designView licenseVice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at Centro Nía childcare center, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Washington, D.C.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708872/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican economy, global trading collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898055/american-economy-global-trading-collage-editable-designView licensePresident Joe Biden shows a photo to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in the Oval Office of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708621/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain licensePNG element American vote election, politics collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11902587/png-element-american-vote-election-politics-collage-editable-designView licensePresident Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel walk through the Rose Garden of the White House on Thursday, July…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708730/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseE-commerce poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898934/e-commerce-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVice President Kamala Harris participates in a Northern Triangle virtual roundtable with experts on the region on Wednesday…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046009/photo-image-face-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063965/study-usa-blog-banner-templateView licenseVice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at the 40th Annual Black History Month Virtual Celebration, hosted by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046097/photo-image-face-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial president day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964709/special-president-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVice President Kamala Harris, delivers remarks on the guilty verdicts in the Derek Chauvin trial Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046038/photo-image-face-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseElection & voting poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956132/election-voting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePresident Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris pose for a photo as they ride in the Presidential limousine from Emory…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046067/photo-image-public-domain-person-womanFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican American Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543611/african-american-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVice President Kamala Harris participates in a supply chain meeting in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, Wednesday…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652836/image-face-people-bookFree Image from public domain licensePresident's day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443000/presidents-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, after delivering remarks on the CDC’s updated guidance on mask…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046056/photo-image-flower-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseFemale leadership Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543618/female-leadership-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVice President Kamala Harris makes calls and holds meetings in preparation for her upcoming trip to Singapore on Friday…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708571/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923986/vote-now-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseVice President Kamala Harris talks to Soledad O’Brien during an interview for the BET Summit, Thursday, July 1, 2021, in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708829/photo-image-public-domain-women-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseCargo service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898937/cargo-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVice President Kamala Harris participates in a head of state call with Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in her…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708608/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain licenseIndonesia election poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487017/indonesia-election-poster-templateView licenseVice President Kamala Harris hosts a dinner for Democratic women governors, Friday, October 22, 2021, at the Vice…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648325/photo-image-flower-women-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMalaysia election poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487037/malaysia-election-poster-templateView licenseDHS Deputy Secretary Participates in White House HBCU EventWashington, D.C. (March 16, 2022) Homeland Security Deputy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647058/photo-image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain licensePresident's day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916775/presidents-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license"We were at the G7 Summit in Krün, Germany. Chancellor Angela Merkel asked the leaders and outreach guests to make their way…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051229/image-public-domain-nature-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican business success, corporate photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868204/american-business-success-corporate-photo-collage-editable-designView licensePresident Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris observe a moment of reflection, Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Dr.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647493/photo-image-art-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal education poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898608/global-education-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks virtually at the National Bar Association, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708634/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain license