President Joe Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, delivers remarks at a Congressional Gold Medal bill signing event to honor U.S. Capitol police, Thursday, August 5, 2021, in the Rose Garden of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Katie Ricks). 