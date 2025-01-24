rawpixel
Vice President Kamala Harris holds an on phone and in-person meeting in preparation for her trip to Singapore Wednesday…
Vice President Kamala Harris makes calls and holds meetings in preparation for her upcoming trip to Singapore on Friday…
Vice President Kamala Harris goes over speech prep for a trip to Singapore in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building of…
Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a head of state call with Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in her…
Vice President Kamala Harris, delivers remarks on the guilty verdicts in the Derek Chauvin trial Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in…
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris pose for a photo as they ride in the Presidential limousine from Emory…
President Joe Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, after delivering remarks on the CDC’s updated guidance on mask…
Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a Northern Triangle virtual roundtable with experts on the region on Wednesday…
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris observe a moment of reflection, Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Dr.…
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at Centro Nía childcare center, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Washington, D.C.…
Vice President Kamala Harris greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Vice President’s…
DHS Deputy Secretary Participates in White House HBCU EventWashington, D.C. (March 16, 2022) Homeland Security Deputy…
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks Friday. March 19, 2021, at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. (Official…
Vice President Kamala Harris participates in an interview on the NBC Today Show with anchor Savannah Guthrie Wednesday, Feb.…
Stacks of the official portraits of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are seen at the Government Printing…
Vice President Kamala Harris meets with Symone Sanders, Senior Advisor and Chief Spokesperson for the Vice President…
Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a meeting on Native American Voting Rights Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in the Vice…
President Joe Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, signs H.R. 1319, the “American Rescue Plan Act of 2021”…
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at the 40th Annual Black History Month Virtual Celebration, hosted by…
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address, Tuesday, February 7…
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris observe a moment of reflection, Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Dr.…
