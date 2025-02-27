Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagejoe biden signingjoe bidenbidenpresident bidensignpublicbiden signingamerican governmentPresident Joe Biden talks on the phone with U.S. Senator Tom Carper, D-Del., during congressional call time on Friday, July 16, 2021, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz). 