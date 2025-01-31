Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecell phonebidencheering crowdpublic domain bidencrowds of audiencepublicpeoplemenFrontline workers and military families cheer for President Joe Biden during the Fourth of July celebration, Sunday, July 4, 2021, on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Chandler West). Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBig presentation screen editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408922/big-presentation-screen-editable-mockupView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks to essential and frontline workers and military families attending the Fourth of July…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708876/photo-image-podium-celebration-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBig presentation screen editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408920/big-presentation-screen-editable-mockupView licensePresident Biden and Deputy Secretary Sherman Participate in the U.S.-ASEAN Special SummitPresident Joe Biden and Deputy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652791/image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain licenseNew year's eve blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787688/new-years-eve-blog-banner-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden greets attendees at National Action Network’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast, Monday, January 16…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11073002/photo-image-face-people-phoneFree Image from public domain licenseCountdown party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12910478/countdown-party-poster-templateView licensePresident Biden and Secretary Blinken Participate in the U.S.-Africa Summit Leaders SessionPresident Joe Biden and Secretary…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072694/photo-image-face-people-laptopFree Image from public domain licenseCountdown party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12910468/countdown-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in USCG Change of Command CeremonyWashington, DC (June 1, 2022) DHS Secretary…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652919/image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain licenseCountdown party Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12910479/countdown-party-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe President’s Own U.S. Marine Band stands at attention during President Joe Biden’s remarks at the Congressional Picnic…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653884/image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCountdown party blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787660/countdown-party-blog-banner-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden watch fireworks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House, Sunday, July 4…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735151/photo-image-public-domain-fireworks-personFree Image from public domain licenseHappy workplace Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050041/happy-workplace-instagram-post-templateView licensePresident Biden and Secretary Blinken Participate in the U.S.-Africa Summit Leaders SessionPresident Joe Biden and Secretary…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072637/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGroup of young adults outdoors using smartphones together and chillinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900796/group-young-adults-outdoors-using-smartphones-together-and-chillingView licensePresident Joe Biden takes a selfie with guests following his remarks on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the Mack-Lehigh Valley…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708873/photo-image-public-domain-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseAge of phones Facebook story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8889110/age-phones-facebook-story-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden takes a selfie with attendees after delivering remarks on the American Rescue plan’s pension protection…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653544/image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseAge of phones blog banner template, editable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8889086/age-phones-blog-banner-template-editable-design-textView licensePresident Joe Biden signs the Respect for Marriage Act Tuesday, December 13, 2022, on the South Lawn of the White House.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994039/photo-image-face-people-phoneFree Image from public domain licenseAge of phones Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8889109/age-phones-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePresident Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden mingle with guests at a Women’s History Month event, Tuesday, March 15, 2022…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654038/image-face-person-phoneFree Image from public domain licenseMeeting rooms Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050325/meeting-rooms-instagram-post-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks on the war in Ukraine Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Royal Castle in Warsaw.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654232/image-face-people-phoneFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract image of business people silhouette on glass windowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901805/abstract-image-business-people-silhouette-glass-windowView licensePresident Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris lay a wreath on Inauguration Day Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the Tomb…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046095/photo-image-flower-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseCorporate communication business templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686503/corporate-communication-business-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden claps during a clean car event Thursday, August 5, 2021 on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708857/photo-image-public-domain-person-sunglassesFree Image from public domain license3D backpacker tourist traveling editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12457276/backpacker-tourist-traveling-editable-remixView licensePresident Joe Biden presents the Medal of Freedom to gymnast Simon Biles, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in the East Room of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653318/image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract image of business people silhouette on glass windowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14909247/abstract-image-business-people-silhouette-glass-windowView licensePresident Joe Biden presents the Medal of Freedom to gymnast Simon Biles, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in the East Room of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652347/image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901199/business-people-board-room-meetingView licensePresident Joe Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Friday, October 29, 2021, at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652250/image-face-people-phoneFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness marketing Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614983/business-marketing-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, on the House floor of the U.S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072866/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901020/business-people-board-room-meetingView licensePresident Joe Biden takes a selfie with mental health youth action forum participants, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in the Blue…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652519/image-face-people-phoneFree Image from public domain license