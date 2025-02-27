Edit ImageCropU.S. Forest Service (source)SaveSaveEdit Imagefirefightercade grismerwoodpeopleforestmannaturepublic domainCade Grismer and Jose Pelayo, El Dorado Hot Shots, cut trees during wet mop duties on the Caldor Fire, El Dorado National Forest, California. USDA Forest Service photo by Cecilio Ricardo. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 857 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4726 x 3376 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarReforestation program blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931103/reforestation-program-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCade Grismer and Jose Pelayo, El Dorado Hot Shots, cut trees during wet mop duties on the Caldor Fire, El Dorado National…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708756/photo-image-public-domain-wood-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseFirefighters needed Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11639236/firefighters-needed-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCade Grismer, El Dorado Hot Shot, cuts trees during wet mop duties on the Caldor Fire, El Dorado National Forest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708728/photo-image-public-domain-wood-personFree Image from public domain licenseFirefighter job Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8244348/firefighter-job-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseCade Grismer, El Dorado Hot Shot, conducts wet mop duties during the Caldor Fire on the El Dorado National Forest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708799/photo-image-public-domain-people-natureFree Image from public domain licensePrevent wildfire Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7911064/prevent-wildfire-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseCade Grismer, El Dorado Hot Shot, cuts trees during wet mop duties on the Caldor Fire, El Dorado National Forest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708858/photo-image-public-domain-person-natureFree Image from public domain licenseFirefighter job Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729909/firefighter-job-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseCade Grismer, El Dorado Hot Shot, cuts trees during wet mop duties on the Caldor Fire, El Dorado National Forest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708915/photo-image-public-domain-person-natureFree Image from public domain licenseFirefighter job Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8207760/firefighter-job-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseJose Pelayo, El Dorado Hot Shot, cuts down large tree while conducting wet mop duties during the Caldor Fire on the El…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708896/photo-image-public-domain-people-natureFree Image from public domain licenseOur heroes Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7732785/our-heroes-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseDJ McIlhargie, El Dorado Hot Shot Captain, conducts wet mop duties during the Caldor Fire on the El Dorado National Forest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735311/photo-image-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseForest fire Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616187/forest-fire-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJose Pelayo, El Dorado Hot Shot, cuts down large tree while conducting wet mop duties during the Caldor Fire on the El…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708860/photo-image-public-domain-person-natureFree Image from public domain licenseForest trails poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690402/forest-trails-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJohn Paul Taylor and Kevin Aquiree, Sierra Hot Shots sawyers, conduct mop up duties on the Caldor Fire, El Dorado National…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708862/photo-image-public-domain-people-natureFree Image from public domain licenseFirefighter job Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7626791/firefighter-job-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseEl Dorado Hot Shot, Ben Strahan, hikes into El Dorado National Forest to continue mop up of the Caldor Fire, California.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735304/photo-image-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licensePrevent wildfire Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7626790/prevent-wildfire-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseSierra Hot Shots hike into the El Dorado National Forest, California. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732186/photo-image-fire-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseFirefighter service blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831589/firefighter-service-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseTahoe Hotshots lined out during burn operation on the steep line below Camp One; Ferguson Fire, Sierra NF, CA, 2018. (Forest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3389136/free-photo-image-2018-apparel-armoredFree Image from public domain licenseFirefighter service Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9069250/firefighter-service-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseRuby Mountain Hotshots. The Ruby Mountain interagency hotshot crew monitors the fireline during the Dixie Fire, Lassen…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8754136/photo-image-smoke-fire-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFirefighter service Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929002/firefighter-service-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseFirefighters at the Dixie Fire, Lassen National Forest, California. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732167/photo-image-public-domain-people-forestFree Image from public domain licenseFirefighter service blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772292/firefighter-service-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Feather River Hot Shot performs mop up support to ensure ground is cold during the Dixie Fire in Lassen National Forest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708853/photo-image-fire-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseForest trails Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690406/forest-trails-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseSilver City Hotshots burn carefully around the Tree's homestead and water system. Taylor Creek and Klondike Fires, Rogue…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3389146/free-photo-image-2018-armored-armyFree Image from public domain licenseForest fire Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12624353/forest-fire-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Navy Damage Controlman Firemen Daniel Kelly and Chris Kirkman confirm a simulated fire is extinguished during a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728257/photo-image-fire-public-domain-oceanFree Image from public domain licenseWe need firefighters Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12624553/need-firefighters-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTaylor Creek and Klondike Fires, Rogue-Siskiyou NF, OR, 2018. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4073227/photo-image-people-fire-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseForest trails Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690400/forest-trails-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseU.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service (FS) Forestry Technician Clyde Carroll mitigate trail hazards by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3306881/free-photo-image-armored-army-bakersfieldFree Image from public domain licenseWe need firefighters Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428778/need-firefighters-facebook-post-templateView licenseIdaho City Hotshot crew heads up the line. Skull Flat Fire, Beaver Ranger District. Photo Credits: Idaho City Hotshots.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4034650/photo-image-tree-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain license