Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageafricaauntafrican familyafrica familymother daughterfamily african photoshappy old peopleMariama Djoulde Diallo and her aunt Mariama Laoubhe Diallo (58 years old) are happy that the little one has taken her dose of SP-AQ to protect herself against malaria. Photo by USAID/RTI. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3872 x 2581 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928232/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseMother & daughter, Tanzania.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759357/mother-daughter-tanzaniaFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928220/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseTwo muslim girls in hijabs smiling, standing together. Hijabs, smiles, and togetherness highlight their bond. The women…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16349546/photo-image-person-women-familyView licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928212/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseBrushing their teeth toothbrush bathroom daughter.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17303365/brushing-their-teeth-toothbrush-bathroom-daughterView licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928227/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseMother & daughter, Tanzania.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759359/mother-daughter-tanzaniaFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928225/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseMother daughter outdoor lunch joyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17537777/mother-daughter-outdoor-lunch-joyView licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928210/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseHappy animated family portrait on green screen backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17075951/happy-animated-family-portrait-green-screen-backgroundView licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928217/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseBaby family child adult.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12156224/photo-image-background-face-peopleView licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928231/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseA loving Muslim mother whispers to her young daughter, both wearing hijabs. This touching moment showcases the bond between…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16329482/photo-image-clothing-woman-loveView licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928237/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseMuslim family in the parkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/426057/premium-photo-image-muslim-mother-playing-grass-muslim-familyView licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928233/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseSweet Muslim mother and daughter image elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6915161/sweet-muslim-mother-and-daughter-image-elementView licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928214/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseSweet Muslim mother and daughter collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7075158/psd-people-women-kidView licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928239/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licensePNG Sweet Muslim mother and daughter, collage element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7075114/png-people-womenView licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928230/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseCompilation of Muslim daily liveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/433342/premium-photo-image-elderly-arabic-women-woman-old-activityView licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928196/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseComforting family moment shared.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17453278/comforting-family-moment-sharedView licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928213/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseMuslim family relaxing and playing at homehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/425727/premium-photo-image-muslim-family-happy-mum-muslim-family-playingView licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928224/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseMuslim mother hugging daughter, isolated imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9113044/muslim-mother-hugging-daughter-isolated-imageView licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928223/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseA woman waits in the shade of a derelict building to see a doctor at a free medical clinic provided by the Kenyan Contingent…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372977/free-photo-image-poverty-africa-africanFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928194/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseFamily cleaning living room together.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17537563/family-cleaning-living-room-togetherView licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928235/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseMuslim family in the parkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/426061/premium-photo-image-cheerful-child-childhoodView licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928215/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseSweet Muslim mother and daughter image elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7233867/sweet-muslim-mother-and-daughter-image-elementView license