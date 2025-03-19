rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A nurse shares educational materials with mother to protect her family from malaria at Petifu Junction Health Centre, August…
Save
Edit Image
africa healthmalariaafricaafrican mothermask familypublic health africaafrican familycovid africa
Family insurance Instagram post template, editable design
Family insurance Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9423037/family-insurance-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
A nurse performs a malaria test on a baby. Original public domain image from Flickr
A nurse performs a malaria test on a baby. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708807/photo-image-public-domain-covid-maskFree Image from public domain license
Family insurance story template, editable social media design
Family insurance story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9423065/family-insurance-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Child receiving malaria testing and treatment in Sierra Leone, August 10. 2021. Original public domain image from Flickr
Child receiving malaria testing and treatment in Sierra Leone, August 10. 2021. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708808/photo-image-public-domain-covid-maskFree Image from public domain license
Family insurance blog banner template, editable design
Family insurance blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9423114/family-insurance-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Nurses pose outside health center. Original public domain image from Flickr
Nurses pose outside health center. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708768/photo-image-public-domain-covid-19-maskFree Image from public domain license
Wear a mask Instagram story, editable social media design
Wear a mask Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238012/wear-mask-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Nurses post at health center. Original public domain image from Flickr
Nurses post at health center. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708908/photo-image-public-domain-covid-19-maskFree Image from public domain license
Wear a mask blog banner template, editable ad
Wear a mask blog banner template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238011/wear-mask-blog-banner-template-editableView license
USAID/RTI: StopPalu+
USAID/RTI: StopPalu+
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759336/usaidrti-stoppaluFree Image from public domain license
Wear a mask Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Wear a mask Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237684/wear-mask-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
It is important to test children with fever for malaria, even during COVID-19
It is important to test children with fever for malaria, even during COVID-19
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759389/photo-image-public-domain-covid-maskFree Image from public domain license
Health insurance editable poster template
Health insurance editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9337162/health-insurance-editable-poster-templateView license
Continuing to test community members for malaria and training new providers
Continuing to test community members for malaria and training new providers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759387/photo-image-public-domain-covid-19-womenFree Image from public domain license
Health insurance flyer template, editable text
Health insurance flyer template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9337158/health-insurance-flyer-template-editable-textView license
USAID/RTI: StopPalu+
USAID/RTI: StopPalu+
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759333/usaidrti-stoppaluFree Image from public domain license
Science bacteria health Instagram story, editable social media design
Science bacteria health Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237981/science-bacteria-health-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Mother and child at Balaza Alcali Health Centre, Far North Region, Cameroon, on 22nd September 2021. Original public domain…
Mother and child at Balaza Alcali Health Centre, Far North Region, Cameroon, on 22nd September 2021. Original public domain…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708867/photo-image-public-domain-covid-maskFree Image from public domain license
Health insurance flyer template, editable text
Health insurance flyer template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9337157/health-insurance-flyer-template-editable-textView license
A Ugandan soldier serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) takes the COVID-19 jab at the launch of the…
A Ugandan soldier serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) takes the COVID-19 jab at the launch of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373000/free-photo-image-vaccine-african-black-doctors-patientFree Image from public domain license
Health insurance editable poster template
Health insurance editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9337161/health-insurance-editable-poster-templateView license
A medical officer serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) prepares to administer the COVID-19 vaccine at…
A medical officer serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) prepares to administer the COVID-19 vaccine at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372984/free-photo-image-black-doctor-injecting-vaccine-african-injectionFree Image from public domain license
Science bacteria health Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Science bacteria health Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237682/science-bacteria-health-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
A medical officer at De Martini Hospital in Mogadishu on 21 June 2020. UN support for Somalia's COVID-19 response includes…
A medical officer at De Martini Hospital in Mogadishu on 21 June 2020. UN support for Somalia's COVID-19 response includes…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052320/photo-image-face-mask-covid19Free Image from public domain license
Medical center Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Medical center Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237683/medical-center-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Mariam Kamara and her son at New Maforki Health Centre in Port Loko, Sierra Leone on 10th August 2021. Mariam has three…
Mariam Kamara and her son at New Maforki Health Centre in Port Loko, Sierra Leone on 10th August 2021. Mariam has three…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708819/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain license
Family dynamics flyer template, editable text
Family dynamics flyer template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9337160/family-dynamics-flyer-template-editable-textView license
Mother and child at health appointment
Mother and child at health appointment
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759410/mother-and-child-health-appointmentFree Image from public domain license
Family dynamics editable poster template
Family dynamics editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9337163/family-dynamics-editable-poster-templateView license
Surgeons stitch up a patient after an operation at Banadir hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia, on February 4. AU UN IST PHOTO /…
Surgeons stitch up a patient after an operation at Banadir hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia, on February 4. AU UN IST PHOTO /…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373040/free-photo-image-black-doctors-africa-africanFree Image from public domain license
Medical center blog banner template, editable ad
Medical center blog banner template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238048/medical-center-blog-banner-template-editableView license
Some of the patients who had turned up at De Martini Hospital in Mogadishu seeking medical care on 21 June 2020. Original…
Some of the patients who had turned up at De Martini Hospital in Mogadishu seeking medical care on 21 June 2020. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052332/photo-image-face-mask-covid19Free Image from public domain license
Science bacteria health blog banner template, editable ad
Science bacteria health blog banner template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237982/science-bacteria-health-blog-banner-template-editableView license
A newborn baby. Original public domain image from Flickr
A newborn baby. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708746/photo-image-public-domain-covid-womanFree Image from public domain license
Medical center Instagram story, editable social media design
Medical center Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238047/medical-center-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Medical staff helping a patient. Original public domain image from Flickr
Medical staff helping a patient. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708741/photo-image-public-domain-covid-maskFree Image from public domain license
Health insurance Twitter post template, editable text
Health insurance Twitter post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9337167/health-insurance-twitter-post-template-editable-textView license
Doctor working at the hospital during the Covid-19 pandemic
Doctor working at the hospital during the Covid-19 pandemic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2329561/free-photo-image-nurse-hospital-medicalView license
Health insurance Twitter post template, editable text
Health insurance Twitter post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9337169/health-insurance-twitter-post-template-editable-textView license
Hospitalman Cierrajaye Santella, assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC)…
Hospitalman Cierrajaye Santella, assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393836/free-photo-image-vaccine-nurse-bottleFree Image from public domain license