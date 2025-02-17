Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageafrican nurseafrica healthafrica covidnurseshealthafricawomanpublicNurses pose outside health center. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6000 x 4002 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHealth & medical center poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559490/health-medical-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseNurses post at health center. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708908/photo-image-public-domain-covid-19-maskFree Image from public domain licenseHome care services poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907130/home-care-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUSAID/RTI: StopPalu+https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759336/usaidrti-stoppaluFree Image from public domain licenseNurses appreciation day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12675985/nurses-appreciation-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseUSAID/RTI: StopPalu+https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759333/usaidrti-stoppaluFree Image from public domain licenseHealth & medical center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184678/health-medical-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMedical staff helping a patient. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708741/photo-image-public-domain-covid-maskFree Image from public domain licenseHealth & medical center Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559562/health-medical-center-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHospitalman wears a face mask aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) before working with a patient. (U.S. Navy photo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393893/free-photo-image-doctor-wearing-mask-career-cc0Free Image from public domain licenseLove yourself Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9260373/love-yourself-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTraining and mentorship for health workers in Cameroon, September 23, 2021. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708817/photo-image-medicine-public-domain-covid-19Free Image from public domain licenseHome care services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496700/home-care-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA nurse shares educational materials with mother to protect her family from malaria at Petifu Junction Health Centre, August…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708767/photo-image-paper-public-domain-covidFree Image from public domain licenseHealth & medical center blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559584/health-medical-center-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA nurse performs a malaria test on a baby. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708807/photo-image-public-domain-covid-maskFree Image from public domain licenseHome care services Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907132/home-care-services-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMedical staff measuring patient's temperature. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708733/photo-image-face-phone-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHome care services blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907128/home-care-services-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHospitalman Cierrajaye Santella, assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393836/free-photo-image-vaccine-nurse-bottleFree Image from public domain licenseMedical emergency poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11962792/medical-emergency-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMamsu Kanu is attended to by Nurse Gladys Nicol at Mawoma Health Clinic, Port Loko, Sierra Leone on 10th August 2021.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708761/photo-image-public-domain-covid-maskFree Image from public domain licenseNursing service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770049/nursing-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA medical officer serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) prepares to administer the COVID-19 vaccine at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372984/free-photo-image-black-doctor-injecting-vaccine-african-injectionFree Image from public domain licenseMedical nurse, editable 3d remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191557/medical-nurse-editable-remix-designView licenseMidwife, Franca, at a hospital in Ghanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759393/midwife-franca-hospital-ghanaFree Image from public domain licenseMedical nurse, editable 3d remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9210219/medical-nurse-editable-remix-designView license200402-N-PH222-1182 LOS ANGELES (April 2, 2020) Sailors treat a patient aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) April…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393906/free-photo-image-american-breeden-californiaFree Image from public domain licenseYour health Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11552805/your-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoman treating a patient in an intensive care unit aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393831/free-photo-image-asian-nurse-nursing-professionFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11552422/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUSNS Mercy Sailor Treats Patienthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393852/free-photo-image-covid-19-hospital-nurseFree Image from public domain licenseNursing care Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768184/nursing-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoman treating a patient in an intensive care unit aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393848/free-photo-image-asian-american-breedenFree Image from public domain licenseMedical nurse element group, editable 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9210168/medical-nurse-element-group-editable-remixView licenseMother and child at health appointmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759410/mother-and-child-health-appointmentFree Image from public domain licenseProfessional doctor & nurse, editable word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9335655/professional-doctor-nurse-editable-word-remixView licenseA medical officer at De Martini Hospital in Mogadishu on 21 June 2020. UN support for Somalia's COVID-19 response includes…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052320/photo-image-face-mask-covid19Free Image from public domain licenseMedical nurse, editable word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9192399/medical-nurse-editable-word-remixView licenseUSNS Mercy Perioperative Nurse 200417-N-DA693-1008 LOS ANGELES (April 17, 2020) Lt. Cmdr. Amanda Kuczka, from Kansas City…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393834/free-photo-image-hospital-covid-americanFree Image from public domain license