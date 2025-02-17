rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Nurses pose outside health center. Original public domain image from Flickr
Save
Edit Image
african nurseafrica healthafrica covidnurseshealthafricawomanpublic
Health & medical center poster template, editable text & design
Health & medical center poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559490/health-medical-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Nurses post at health center. Original public domain image from Flickr
Nurses post at health center. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708908/photo-image-public-domain-covid-19-maskFree Image from public domain license
Home care services poster template, editable text and design
Home care services poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907130/home-care-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
USAID/RTI: StopPalu+
USAID/RTI: StopPalu+
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759336/usaidrti-stoppaluFree Image from public domain license
Nurses appreciation day Instagram post template
Nurses appreciation day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12675985/nurses-appreciation-day-instagram-post-templateView license
USAID/RTI: StopPalu+
USAID/RTI: StopPalu+
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759333/usaidrti-stoppaluFree Image from public domain license
Health & medical center Instagram post template, editable text
Health & medical center Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184678/health-medical-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Medical staff helping a patient. Original public domain image from Flickr
Medical staff helping a patient. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708741/photo-image-public-domain-covid-maskFree Image from public domain license
Health & medical center Instagram story template, editable text
Health & medical center Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559562/health-medical-center-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Hospitalman wears a face mask aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) before working with a patient. (U.S. Navy photo…
Hospitalman wears a face mask aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) before working with a patient. (U.S. Navy photo…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393893/free-photo-image-doctor-wearing-mask-career-cc0Free Image from public domain license
Love yourself Instagram post template, editable text
Love yourself Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9260373/love-yourself-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Training and mentorship for health workers in Cameroon, September 23, 2021. Original public domain image from Flickr
Training and mentorship for health workers in Cameroon, September 23, 2021. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708817/photo-image-medicine-public-domain-covid-19Free Image from public domain license
Home care services Instagram post template, editable text
Home care services Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496700/home-care-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A nurse shares educational materials with mother to protect her family from malaria at Petifu Junction Health Centre, August…
A nurse shares educational materials with mother to protect her family from malaria at Petifu Junction Health Centre, August…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708767/photo-image-paper-public-domain-covidFree Image from public domain license
Health & medical center blog banner template, editable text
Health & medical center blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559584/health-medical-center-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
A nurse performs a malaria test on a baby. Original public domain image from Flickr
A nurse performs a malaria test on a baby. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708807/photo-image-public-domain-covid-maskFree Image from public domain license
Home care services Instagram story template, editable text
Home care services Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907132/home-care-services-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Medical staff measuring patient's temperature. Original public domain image from Flickr
Medical staff measuring patient's temperature. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708733/photo-image-face-phone-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Home care services blog banner template, editable text
Home care services blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907128/home-care-services-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Hospitalman Cierrajaye Santella, assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC)…
Hospitalman Cierrajaye Santella, assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393836/free-photo-image-vaccine-nurse-bottleFree Image from public domain license
Medical emergency poster template, editable text and design
Medical emergency poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11962792/medical-emergency-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mamsu Kanu is attended to by Nurse Gladys Nicol at Mawoma Health Clinic, Port Loko, Sierra Leone on 10th August 2021.…
Mamsu Kanu is attended to by Nurse Gladys Nicol at Mawoma Health Clinic, Port Loko, Sierra Leone on 10th August 2021.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708761/photo-image-public-domain-covid-maskFree Image from public domain license
Nursing service Instagram post template, editable text
Nursing service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770049/nursing-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A medical officer serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) prepares to administer the COVID-19 vaccine at…
A medical officer serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) prepares to administer the COVID-19 vaccine at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372984/free-photo-image-black-doctor-injecting-vaccine-african-injectionFree Image from public domain license
Medical nurse, editable 3d remix design
Medical nurse, editable 3d remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191557/medical-nurse-editable-remix-designView license
Midwife, Franca, at a hospital in Ghana
Midwife, Franca, at a hospital in Ghana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759393/midwife-franca-hospital-ghanaFree Image from public domain license
Medical nurse, editable 3d remix design
Medical nurse, editable 3d remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9210219/medical-nurse-editable-remix-designView license
200402-N-PH222-1182 LOS ANGELES (April 2, 2020) Sailors treat a patient aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) April…
200402-N-PH222-1182 LOS ANGELES (April 2, 2020) Sailors treat a patient aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) April…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393906/free-photo-image-american-breeden-californiaFree Image from public domain license
Your health Instagram post template, editable text
Your health Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11552805/your-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Woman treating a patient in an intensive care unit aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass…
Woman treating a patient in an intensive care unit aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393831/free-photo-image-asian-nurse-nursing-professionFree Image from public domain license
Online doctor Instagram post template, editable text
Online doctor Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11552422/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
USNS Mercy Sailor Treats Patient
USNS Mercy Sailor Treats Patient
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393852/free-photo-image-covid-19-hospital-nurseFree Image from public domain license
Nursing care Instagram post template, editable text
Nursing care Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768184/nursing-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Woman treating a patient in an intensive care unit aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass…
Woman treating a patient in an intensive care unit aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393848/free-photo-image-asian-american-breedenFree Image from public domain license
Medical nurse element group, editable 3D remix
Medical nurse element group, editable 3D remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9210168/medical-nurse-element-group-editable-remixView license
Mother and child at health appointment
Mother and child at health appointment
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759410/mother-and-child-health-appointmentFree Image from public domain license
Professional doctor & nurse, editable word, 3D remix
Professional doctor & nurse, editable word, 3D remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9335655/professional-doctor-nurse-editable-word-remixView license
A medical officer at De Martini Hospital in Mogadishu on 21 June 2020. UN support for Somalia's COVID-19 response includes…
A medical officer at De Martini Hospital in Mogadishu on 21 June 2020. UN support for Somalia's COVID-19 response includes…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052320/photo-image-face-mask-covid19Free Image from public domain license
Medical nurse, editable word, 3D remix
Medical nurse, editable word, 3D remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9192399/medical-nurse-editable-word-remixView license
USNS Mercy Perioperative Nurse 200417-N-DA693-1008 LOS ANGELES (April 17, 2020) Lt. Cmdr. Amanda Kuczka, from Kansas City…
USNS Mercy Perioperative Nurse 200417-N-DA693-1008 LOS ANGELES (April 17, 2020) Lt. Cmdr. Amanda Kuczka, from Kansas City…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393834/free-photo-image-hospital-covid-americanFree Image from public domain license