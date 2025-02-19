Edit ImageCropThe African Union Mission in Somalia (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagecertificatesomaliaeducationmogadishueducation islamicschool africayellowpeopleFemale students stand outside an examination center after doing the national Primary Education Certificate examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, on May 26, 2021. AMISOM Photo / Mokhtar Mohamed. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5568 x 3712 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarStudy time Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713967/study-time-instagram-post-templateView licenseGirl students check their names on a list outside an examination center for Primary Education Certificate examinations in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708887/photo-image-public-domain-woman-certificateFree Image from public domain licenseExam preparation Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713924/exam-preparation-instagram-post-templateView licenseClass 8 girl student writes an English paper during the national Primary Education Certificate examinations in Mogadishu…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708791/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain licensePrayer islam mosque Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616633/prayer-islam-mosque-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSchool girls from different primary schools in Mogadishu pose for a photo outside a Primary Education Certificate…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708778/photo-image-public-domain-certificate-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseHave a blessed Eid Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11615396/have-blessed-eid-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseClass 8 boy student writes an English paper during the national Primary Education Certificate examinations in Mogadishu…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708890/photo-image-public-domain-people-kidsFree Image from public domain licenseEid mubarak Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758084/eid-mubarak-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseFourteen-year-old Sabirin Ali Mohamud from Al-Muzamil Primary School in Mogadishu smiles outside a classroom after Primary…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708891/photo-image-paper-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843911/muslim-quote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseInvigilator monitors students sitting for their Primary Education Certificate examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, May 26…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708769/photo-image-public-domain-people-kidsFree Image from public domain licenseRamadan Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9615455/ramadan-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseStudents write a national Primary Education Certificate examination in Mogadishu, Somalia, May 26, 2021. AMISOM Photo /…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708792/photo-image-public-domain-people-kidsFree Image from public domain licenseMan in science, orange editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194122/man-science-orange-editable-designView licenseSecondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Over 27,000 secondary school…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052327/photo-image-person-kid-studentFree Image from public domain licenseIslam 101 social story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776227/islam-101-social-story-template-editable-textView licenseSecondary students take their national examinations in Baidoa, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Over 27,000 secondary school…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052331/photo-image-person-kid-studentFree Image from public domain licenseSouth Africa Human Rights Day Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748450/south-africa-human-rights-day-facebook-post-templateView licenseBoy student takes a national Primary Education Certificate exam in Mogadishu, Somalia, May 26, 2021. AMISOM Photo / Mokhtar…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708895/photo-image-public-domain-people-kidsFree Image from public domain licenseMan in science, yellow editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194120/man-science-yellow-editable-designView licenseSecondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052282/photo-image-person-kid-studentFree Image from public domain licenseFull scholarship poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11787566/full-scholarship-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSecondary students take the national examinations in Kismaayo, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Over 27,000 secondary school…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052304/photo-image-person-kid-womanFree Image from public domain licenseMosque social story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776244/mosque-social-story-template-editable-textView licenseSecondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372993/free-photo-image-classroom-student-sittingFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim prayers Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775553/muslim-prayers-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseSecondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372994/free-photo-image-young-africa-exam-students-schoolFree Image from public domain licenseMosque Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775569/mosque-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseSecondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373010/free-photo-image-woman-africa-boyFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim prayers social story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776207/muslim-prayers-social-story-template-editable-textView licenseA class two student reads from the blackboard at HajjiI Mohamud Hilowle Primary School in Mogadishu. The school was built by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373038/free-photo-image-africa-blackboard-cc0Free Image from public domain licenseIslam 101 Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775556/islam-101-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseStudents sit for their final term exam at Mujama Secondary School in Beledweyne, Somalia, on May 22, 2017. UN Photo.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052293/photo-image-person-student-womanFree Image from public domain licenseSmiling graduate, education collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9576839/smiling-graduate-education-collage-art-editable-designView licenseClass 8 students queueing to be frisked before going into an examination center in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 26 May, 2021.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708763/photo-image-public-domain-people-kidsFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Eid al-Adha Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616142/happy-eid-al-adha-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSomali student in blue khimaar.Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373146/free-photo-image-religion-africa-dressFree Image from public domain licenseIslam 101 blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776228/islam-101-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseA student listens to her teacher in class at the Somali National University in the capital Mogadishu on October 23rd, 2014.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372883/free-photo-image-africa-cc0-classFree Image from public domain license