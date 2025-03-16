Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageafrica healthpregnancyafricapregnancy workblack women public domainfacepersonblackWoman poses outside health facility after prenatal appointment. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5464 x 8192 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDomestic violence Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7627885/domestic-violence-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseMidwife Amichia Solange (L) attends to Angelica Konate at Mouyassue Health Centre in Cote d'Ivoire on 3rd March 2020.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759391/photo-image-public-domain-baby-pregnantFree Image from public domain licensePregnancy Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13270630/pregnancy-instagram-post-templateView licenseUSAID/RTI: StopPalu+https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759333/usaidrti-stoppaluFree Image from public domain licenseDomestic violence Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243919/domestic-violence-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseNurses pose outside health center. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708768/photo-image-public-domain-covid-19-maskFree Image from public domain licenseConception Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11958326/conception-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudents joining Mandela Day, South Africa, 13 June 2014. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6485820/photo-image-public-domain-celebration-womanFree Image from public domain licensePregnancy tips Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12378895/pregnancy-tips-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWheelchair Tennis SA - Development Tournament at Polokwane, South Africa, 2 January 2019. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6485826/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain licensePregnancy tips poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761174/pregnancy-tips-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWheelchair Tennis SA - Development Tournament at Polokwane, South Africa, 2 January 2019. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6485821/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain licensePregnancy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436115/pregnancy-poster-templateView licenseMidwife at a prenatal care visit at a district hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759843/photo-image-public-domain-wood-personFree Image from public domain licenseConception Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428689/conception-facebook-post-templateView licenseYALI Serves, South Africa, 26 June 2018. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6485811/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain licensePregnancy clinic Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640356/pregnancy-clinic-instagram-post-templateView licenseHealth workers at the health center in Huambo provincehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759405/photo-image-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain licensePregnancy clinic Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579085/pregnancy-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwo children play marbles in Ghana. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3382435/free-photo-image-accessory-activity-africaFree Image from public domain licensePregnancy tips Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12532726/pregnancy-tips-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe United States Peace Corps and the United States Mission to South Africa swore in 40 new Peace Corps Volunteers on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6490208/photo-image-face-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain licensePregnancy clinic Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617710/pregnancy-clinic-facebook-post-templateView licenseYALI Serves, South Africa, 26 June 2018. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6485822/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseBe kind Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13826735/kind-facebook-post-templateView licenseMother and child at health appointmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759410/mother-and-child-health-appointmentFree Image from public domain licenseBe kind poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14432569/kind-poster-templateView licenseLesotho Africa 2013 Asset Collection TripImages from December 2013 asset collection trip to Africa. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3382462/free-photo-image-2013-africa-apparelFree Image from public domain licensePregnancy tips Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639774/pregnancy-tips-instagram-post-templateView licenseFemale students stand outside an examination center after doing the national Primary Education Certificate examinations in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708775/photo-image-public-domain-women-certificateFree Image from public domain licensePregnancy tips Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761173/pregnancy-tips-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHealth worker, Hagar, advising pregnant women to use bed nets and seasonal prevention medication.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759394/photo-image-public-domain-covid19-roomFree Image from public domain licenseSick mom poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11825810/sick-mom-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGirl students check their names on a list outside an examination center for Primary Education Certificate examinations in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708887/photo-image-public-domain-woman-certificateFree Image from public domain licensePregnancy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459227/pregnancy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSouth African children huddled together and smile for a photo taken by a Peace Corps Volunteer. Original public domain image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3382471/free-photo-image-smile-africa-audienceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse pregnant woman design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435231/editable-diverse-pregnant-woman-design-element-setView licenseUSAID/RTI: StopPalu+https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759336/usaidrti-stoppaluFree Image from public domain licensePregnancy clinic poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11826715/pregnancy-clinic-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOutreach Program at Pro Arte Alphen Park private school, South Africa, 29 October 2015. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6485817/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain license