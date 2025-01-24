Edit ImageCropThe African Union Mission in Somalia (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagepeoplecertificatepublic domaineducationgirlskidsstudentschoolsSchool girls from different primary schools in Mogadishu pose for a photo outside a Primary Education Certificate examination center in Mogadishu, Somalia, May 26, 2021. AMISOM Photo / Mokhtar Mohamed. Girl students check their names on a list outside an examination center for Primary Education Certificate examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia.

Invigilator monitors students sitting for their Primary Education Certificate examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, May 26, 2021.

Class 8 girl student writes an English paper during the national Primary Education Certificate examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia.

Class 8 boy student writes an English paper during the national Primary Education Certificate examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia.

Fourteen-year-old Sabirin Ali Mohamud from Al-Muzamil Primary School in Mogadishu smiles outside a classroom after Primary Education Certificate examinations.

Female students stand outside an examination center after doing the national Primary Education Certificate examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia.

Students write a national Primary Education Certificate examination in Mogadishu, Somalia, May 26, 2021. Secondary students take their national examinations in Baidoa, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Over 27,000 secondary school students took the examinations.

A class two student reads from the blackboard at HajjiI Mohamud Hilowle Primary School in Mogadishu. The school was built by AMISOM. Somali student in blue khimaar.

Boy student takes a national Primary Education Certificate exam in Mogadishu, Somalia, May 26, 2021. AMISOM Photo / Mokhtar Mohamed. A Somali girl writes in her excercise book during class at as school run by the Abdi Hawa Center in the Afgoye corridor.

A Somali girl reads from the board during English class at as school run by the Abdi Hawa Center in the Afgoye corridor.

Secondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Secondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Over 27,000 secondary school students took the examinations.

Secondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Secondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Grade one students at Mohamud Hilowle Primary and Secondary School during a class session in Wadajir district, Mogadishu.

Class 8 students queueing to be frisked before going into an examination center in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 26 May, 2021.

A grade one student reads a lesson on the blackboard at Mohamud Hilowle Primary and Secondary School during a class in Mogadishu.