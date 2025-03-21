rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Class 8 girl student writes an English paper during the national Primary Education Certificate examinations in Mogadishu…
Save
Edit Image
muslim girl studyingstudy yellowafrican muslimmuslim kid writingmuslim girlkids africa schoolmuslim students in classkids studying africa
Future leader activities Instagram post template, editable text
Future leader activities Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12591981/future-leader-activities-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Class 8 boy student writes an English paper during the national Primary Education Certificate examinations in Mogadishu…
Class 8 boy student writes an English paper during the national Primary Education Certificate examinations in Mogadishu…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708890/photo-image-public-domain-people-kidsFree Image from public domain license
Encouraging classroom Instagram post template, editable text
Encouraging classroom Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12591920/encouraging-classroom-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Invigilator monitors students sitting for their Primary Education Certificate examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, May 26…
Invigilator monitors students sitting for their Primary Education Certificate examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, May 26…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708769/photo-image-public-domain-people-kidsFree Image from public domain license
Study habits Instagram post template
Study habits Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436837/study-habits-instagram-post-templateView license
Girl students check their names on a list outside an examination center for Primary Education Certificate examinations in…
Girl students check their names on a list outside an examination center for Primary Education Certificate examinations in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708887/photo-image-public-domain-woman-certificateFree Image from public domain license
After-school activities blog banner template
After-school activities blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492751/after-school-activities-blog-banner-templateView license
Fourteen-year-old Sabirin Ali Mohamud from Al-Muzamil Primary School in Mogadishu smiles outside a classroom after Primary…
Fourteen-year-old Sabirin Ali Mohamud from Al-Muzamil Primary School in Mogadishu smiles outside a classroom after Primary…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708891/photo-image-paper-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
Admission open Instagram post template, editable text
Admission open Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847602/admission-open-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
School girls from different primary schools in Mogadishu pose for a photo outside a Primary Education Certificate…
School girls from different primary schools in Mogadishu pose for a photo outside a Primary Education Certificate…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708778/photo-image-public-domain-certificate-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Elementary students in class, editable remix design
Elementary students in class, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000613/elementary-students-class-editable-remix-designView license
Secondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Over 27,000 secondary school…
Secondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Over 27,000 secondary school…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052327/photo-image-person-kid-studentFree Image from public domain license
Elementary students in class, editable remix design
Elementary students in class, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000759/elementary-students-class-editable-remix-designView license
Female students stand outside an examination center after doing the national Primary Education Certificate examinations in…
Female students stand outside an examination center after doing the national Primary Education Certificate examinations in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708775/photo-image-public-domain-women-certificateFree Image from public domain license
Elementary students in class, editable remix design
Elementary students in class, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000639/elementary-students-class-editable-remix-designView license
Secondary students take their national examinations in Baidoa, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Over 27,000 secondary school…
Secondary students take their national examinations in Baidoa, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Over 27,000 secondary school…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052331/photo-image-person-kid-studentFree Image from public domain license
Elementary students in class, editable remix design
Elementary students in class, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000694/elementary-students-class-editable-remix-designView license
Students write a national Primary Education Certificate examination in Mogadishu, Somalia, May 26, 2021. AMISOM Photo /…
Students write a national Primary Education Certificate examination in Mogadishu, Somalia, May 26, 2021. AMISOM Photo /…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708792/photo-image-public-domain-people-kidsFree Image from public domain license
Teaching strategies flyer template, editable text
Teaching strategies flyer template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332468/teaching-strategies-flyer-template-editable-textView license
Secondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Original public domain image from…
Secondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Original public domain image from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373010/free-photo-image-woman-africa-boyFree Image from public domain license
Young students participating in classroom remix
Young students participating in classroom remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927795/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView license
Secondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Original public domain image from…
Secondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Original public domain image from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372993/free-photo-image-classroom-student-sittingFree Image from public domain license
Elementary students in class, editable remix design
Elementary students in class, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000767/elementary-students-class-editable-remix-designView license
Secondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Original public domain image from…
Secondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Original public domain image from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372994/free-photo-image-young-africa-exam-students-schoolFree Image from public domain license
Teaching strategies editable poster template
Teaching strategies editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332482/teaching-strategies-editable-poster-templateView license
Secondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu. Original public domain image from Flickr
Secondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052282/photo-image-person-kid-studentFree Image from public domain license
Elementary students in class, editable remix design
Elementary students in class, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000705/elementary-students-class-editable-remix-designView license
Secondary students take the national examinations in Kismaayo, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Over 27,000 secondary school…
Secondary students take the national examinations in Kismaayo, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Over 27,000 secondary school…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052304/photo-image-person-kid-womanFree Image from public domain license
Elementary students in class, editable remix design
Elementary students in class, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000688/elementary-students-class-editable-remix-designView license
A Somali girl writes in her excercise book during class at as school run by the Abdi Hawa Center in the Afgoye corridor on…
A Somali girl writes in her excercise book during class at as school run by the Abdi Hawa Center in the Afgoye corridor on…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372952/free-photo-image-africa-african-blackFree Image from public domain license
Elementary students in class, editable remix design
Elementary students in class, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000677/elementary-students-class-editable-remix-designView license
Students of Mogadishu University attend a lecture at the university campus in Somalia on April 30, 2017. AMISOM Photo /…
Students of Mogadishu University attend a lecture at the university campus in Somalia on April 30, 2017. AMISOM Photo /…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373106/free-photo-image-africa-burka-burqaFree Image from public domain license
Elementary students in class, editable remix design
Elementary students in class, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000634/elementary-students-class-editable-remix-designView license
Somalian girls, students studying at school. Original public domain image from Flickr
Somalian girls, students studying at school. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708889/photo-image-public-domain-people-kidFree Image from public domain license
Elementary students in class, editable remix design
Elementary students in class, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000659/elementary-students-class-editable-remix-designView license
A class two student reads from the blackboard at HajjiI Mohamud Hilowle Primary School in Mogadishu. The school was built by…
A class two student reads from the blackboard at HajjiI Mohamud Hilowle Primary School in Mogadishu. The school was built by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373038/free-photo-image-africa-blackboard-cc0Free Image from public domain license
Young students participating in classroom remix
Young students participating in classroom remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927934/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView license
A student sits an exam at SIMAD University, one of the private universities in Mogadishu, Somalia on January 2, 2016. AMISOM…
A student sits an exam at SIMAD University, one of the private universities in Mogadishu, Somalia on January 2, 2016. AMISOM…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372939/free-photo-image-classroom-africa-africanFree Image from public domain license
Science education flyer template, editable text & design
Science education flyer template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9816602/science-education-flyer-template-editable-text-designView license
A Somali girl reads from the board during English class at as school run by the Abdi Hawa Center in the Afgoye corridor on…
A Somali girl reads from the board during English class at as school run by the Abdi Hawa Center in the Afgoye corridor on…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372963/free-photo-image-africa-african-blackFree Image from public domain license