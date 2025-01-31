Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepress secretary jen psakipress conferenceinterviewinterview presswashington dcpress conference white housejen psakijournalistPress Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Cameron Smith). Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarInterview tips Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566628/interview-tips-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWhite House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. (Official White House Photo by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708575/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseInterview tips Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11850158/interview-tips-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePress Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708732/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseLetter writing social post template, editable design for Instagramhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9359026/letter-writing-social-post-template-editable-design-for-instagramView licensePress Secretary Jen Psaki holds a Press Briefing on Thursday, June 3, 2021, in the James S. Brady White House Press Briefing…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046032/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licensePodcast talk poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798308/podcast-talk-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWhite House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks to reporters during a daily briefing on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653070/image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain licenseLetter writing poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549330/letter-writing-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseReporters raise their hands during a press briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday, July 16, 2021, in the James S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708874/photo-image-public-domain-women-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseConfident businesswoman remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14876862/confident-businesswoman-remixView licensePress Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing, Monday February 4, 2022, in the James S. Brady White House Press Briefing…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654303/image-people-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePodcaster needed Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13490573/podcaster-needed-instagram-post-templateView licenseWhite House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing, Thursday, September 30, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653330/image-face-people-podiumFree Image from public domain licenseInterview tips poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530344/interview-tips-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWhite House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing on Thursday, September 23, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648284/photo-image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain licenseInterview tips Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530346/interview-tips-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePress Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing on Friday, July 16, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708719/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain licensePodcast talk poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528554/podcast-talk-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWhite House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing, Tuesday, October 12, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647492/photo-image-people-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseInterview tips blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530339/interview-tips-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePress Secretary Jen Psaki answers questions from members of the press Monday, July 26, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708780/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791371/social-media-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePress Secretary Jen Psaki holds a daily briefing Thursday, October 14, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652095/image-face-people-podiumFree Image from public domain licenseEntertainment marketing program Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732553/entertainment-marketing-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWhite House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652151/image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain licensePodcast talk blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798309/podcast-talk-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePress Secretary Jen Psaki holds a Press Briefing, Wednesday June 2, 2021, in the James S. Brady White House Press Briefing…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046059/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licensePodcast talk Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11682327/podcast-talk-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePress Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing, Wednesday March 9, 2022, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654031/image-face-person-phoneFree Image from public domain licensePodcast talk Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798307/podcast-talk-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWhite House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks to reporters during a daily briefing on Wednesday, August 27, 2021 in the James…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735246/photo-image-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePodcast talk Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528557/podcast-talk-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePress Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing, Wednesday February 23, 2022, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647462/photo-image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain licenseInterview tips Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11557410/interview-tips-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePress Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a press briefing February 13, 2023, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072748/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePodcast talk blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528551/podcast-talk-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseJake Sullivan, National Security Advisor, joins Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Monday June 7, 2021, for a press briefing in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046272/photo-image-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWeekly podcast poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490166/weekly-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWhite House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing, Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652108/image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain license