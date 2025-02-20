rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the American people stand with the people of Indonesia in…
Save
Edit Image
medical toolsvaccinepeople helping othershelpmask covid indonesiacovid vaccinesusaidhijab asian
Cognitive science poster template, editable text and design
Cognitive science poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896465/cognitive-science-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the American people stand with the people of Indonesia in…
The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the American people stand with the people of Indonesia in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708826/photo-image-public-domain-covid-19-maskFree Image from public domain license
Science Fair poster template, editable text and design
Science Fair poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896468/science-fair-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Medical staff helping a patient. Original public domain image from Flickr
Medical staff helping a patient. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708833/photo-image-public-domain-covid-doctorFree Image from public domain license
Diverse vaccinated people png, COVID-19 healthcare remix, editable design
Diverse vaccinated people png, COVID-19 healthcare remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9178921/diverse-vaccinated-people-png-covid-19-healthcare-remix-editable-designView license
USAID Jalin supports MNH during COVID-19
USAID Jalin supports MNH during COVID-19
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4076781/usaid-jalin-supports-mnh-during-covid-19Free Image from public domain license
Kill viruses poster template, editable text and design
Kill viruses poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971455/kill-viruses-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
USAID-supported mobile vaccination sites vaccinated around 29,000 people. Photo by USAID EpiC. August, 2021. Original public…
USAID-supported mobile vaccination sites vaccinated around 29,000 people. Photo by USAID EpiC. August, 2021. Original public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708744/photo-image-public-domain-covid-19-womanFree Image from public domain license
Flu vaccine poster template, editable text & design
Flu vaccine poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270819/flu-vaccine-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
USAID Jalin supports MNH during COVID-19
USAID Jalin supports MNH during COVID-19
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4076785/usaid-jalin-supports-mnh-during-covid-19Free Image from public domain license
Diverse vaccinated people, COVID-19 healthcare remix, editable design
Diverse vaccinated people, COVID-19 healthcare remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182567/diverse-vaccinated-people-covid-19-healthcare-remix-editable-designView license
USAID Jalin supports MNH during COVID-19
USAID Jalin supports MNH during COVID-19
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4076766/usaid-jalin-supports-mnh-during-covid-19Free Image from public domain license
Diverse vaccinated people, COVID-19 healthcare remix, editable design
Diverse vaccinated people, COVID-19 healthcare remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182565/diverse-vaccinated-people-covid-19-healthcare-remix-editable-designView license
Medical staff helping a patient. Original public domain image from Flickr
Medical staff helping a patient. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708741/photo-image-public-domain-covid-maskFree Image from public domain license
Flu vaccine flyer template, editable text & design
Flu vaccine flyer template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271070/flu-vaccine-flyer-template-editable-text-designView license
USAID Jalin supports MNH during COVID-19, Mr Tarhedi’s baby get vaccine in Kussudiati midwife private clinic on Monday …
USAID Jalin supports MNH during COVID-19, Mr Tarhedi’s baby get vaccine in Kussudiati midwife private clinic on Monday …
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4076767/photo-image-public-domain-covid-childFree Image from public domain license
Covid vaccine on laptop mockup, customizable notebook screen
Covid vaccine on laptop mockup, customizable notebook screen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8244398/covid-vaccine-laptop-mockup-customizable-notebook-screenView license
USAID Jalin supports MNH during COVID-19, Ms Turmini hold her baby before got vaccine in Midwife kussudiati private clinic…
USAID Jalin supports MNH during COVID-19, Ms Turmini hold her baby before got vaccine in Midwife kussudiati private clinic…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4076768/photo-image-public-domain-covid-childFree Image from public domain license
Kill viruses Instagram post template, editable text
Kill viruses Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618759/kill-viruses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
USAID Jalin supports MNH during COVID-19
USAID Jalin supports MNH during COVID-19
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4076779/usaid-jalin-supports-mnh-during-covid-19Free Image from public domain license
Kill viruses blog banner template, editable text
Kill viruses blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971453/kill-viruses-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
USAID Jalin supports MNH during COVID-19
USAID Jalin supports MNH during COVID-19
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4076775/usaid-jalin-supports-mnh-during-covid-19Free Image from public domain license
Kill viruses Instagram story template, editable text
Kill viruses Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971456/kill-viruses-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
USAID Jalin supports MNH during COVID-19 Midwife Kussudiati examine a pregnant women at her private clinic on Thursday …
USAID Jalin supports MNH during COVID-19 Midwife Kussudiati examine a pregnant women at her private clinic on Thursday …
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4076782/photo-image-public-domain-person-doctorFree Image from public domain license
Flu vaccine Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Flu vaccine Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271166/flu-vaccine-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
How to properly wear a mask. Photo by: Andri Ginting for USAID. Original public domain image from Flickr
How to properly wear a mask. Photo by: Andri Ginting for USAID. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708742/photo-image-public-domain-covid19-maskFree Image from public domain license
Flu vaccine email header template, editable design
Flu vaccine email header template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271124/flu-vaccine-email-header-template-editable-designView license
A Ugandan soldier serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) takes the COVID-19 jab at the launch of the…
A Ugandan soldier serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) takes the COVID-19 jab at the launch of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373000/free-photo-image-vaccine-african-black-doctors-patientFree Image from public domain license
Bacterial disease blog banner template, editable text
Bacterial disease blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971398/bacterial-disease-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
A newborn baby. Original public domain image from Flickr
A newborn baby. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708746/photo-image-public-domain-covid-womanFree Image from public domain license
Allergy test Facebook cover template, editable design
Allergy test Facebook cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757353/allergy-test-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView license
A medical officer serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) prepares to administer the COVID-19 vaccine at…
A medical officer serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) prepares to administer the COVID-19 vaccine at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372984/free-photo-image-black-doctor-injecting-vaccine-african-injectionFree Image from public domain license
Allergy test Instagram story template, editable design
Allergy test Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8152323/allergy-test-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
First Pendleton service members receive COVID vaccine.
First Pendleton service members receive COVID vaccine.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394010/free-photo-image-california-career-cc0Free Image from public domain license
Allergy test Instagram post template, editable design
Allergy test Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7645804/allergy-test-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
A medical officer at De Martini Hospital in Mogadishu on 21 June 2020. UN support for Somalia's COVID-19 response includes…
A medical officer at De Martini Hospital in Mogadishu on 21 June 2020. UN support for Somalia's COVID-19 response includes…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052320/photo-image-face-mask-covid19Free Image from public domain license
Walk-in vaccination Instagram post template, editable text
Walk-in vaccination Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730169/walk-in-vaccination-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The main target for this door-to-door vaccination is the elderly population. The elderly is about to receive a vaccine shot…
The main target for this door-to-door vaccination is the elderly population. The elderly is about to receive a vaccine shot…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708839/photo-image-public-domain-covid19-womanFree Image from public domain license
Flu vaccine blog banner template, editable text & design
Flu vaccine blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254185/flu-vaccine-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
NMCCL administers first COVID-19 vaccines 201229-N-VK310-0002 Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune on December 28, 2020…
NMCCL administers first COVID-19 vaccines 201229-N-VK310-0002 Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune on December 28, 2020…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393818/free-photo-image-arm-army-biontechFree Image from public domain license