Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebidenjoe bidenwhite house washington dcpersonmanpublic domainusacrimePresident Joe Biden arrives at the East Room of the White House Thursday, July 22, 2021, prior to delivering remarks and signing the Victims of Crime Act Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund. (Official White House Photo by Cameron Smith). Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCity marathon poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11833882/city-marathon-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks on the South Lawn of the White House Tuesday, August 9, 2022, prior to signing H.R.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654881/image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licenseSport event poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953746/sport-event-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFormer President Barack Obama delivers remarks on the Affordable Care Act at an event with President Joe Biden, Tuesday…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653715/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSport event poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512710/sport-event-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFormer President Barack Obama delivers remarks during an Affordable Care Act event with President Joe Biden, Tuesday, April…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654006/image-people-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licenseCharity run poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11744337/charity-run-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks on the passing of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Tuesday…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708622/photo-image-podium-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseKeep running poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12029174/keep-running-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks before signing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Monday, November 15, 2021…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708576/photo-image-public-domain-usaFree Image from public domain licenseMarathon training Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702653/marathon-training-instagram-post-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks on the passing of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Tuesday…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708843/photo-image-public-domain-person-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseMarathon Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497892/marathon-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden delivering remarks. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732212/photo-image-plant-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseSport event blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512709/sport-event-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks on the situation in Afghanistan, Monday, August 16, 2021 in the East Room of the White…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708765/photo-image-podium-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license5K Run poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11786723/run-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks on banning Russian energy imports as a result of its invasion of Ukraine, Tuesday…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654044/image-people-logo-public-domainFree Image from public domain license5K Run poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12015279/run-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks at an event commemorating the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647438/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseSport event Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512712/sport-event-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden arrives to deliver remarks on the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Monday, Aug. 23…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708729/photo-image-logo-public-domain-maskFree Image from public domain licenseKeep running poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660695/keep-running-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy, Monday, July 19, 2021 in the State Dining Room of the White House.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708773/photo-image-podium-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks to essential and frontline workers and military families attending the Fourth of July…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708876/photo-image-podium-celebration-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePark fun run Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217102/park-fun-run-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licensePresident Joe Biden tapes video addresses on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046057/photo-image-public-domain-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseCity marathon Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11833881/city-marathon-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks in National Statuary Hall on the one-year anniversary of the January 6 attack on the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652082/image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseKeep running Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761970/keep-running-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks on his economic plan, Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at IBEW Local 26 in Lanham…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11073080/photo-image-face-person-woodFree Image from public domain licenseCity marathon Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11664943/city-marathon-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, delivers remarks at a Congressional Gold Medal bill signing…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708737/photo-image-public-domain-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseMarathon Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11573974/marathon-instagram-post-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy, Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at the LiUNA Training Center in DeForest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993929/photo-image-stickers-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licenseCity marathon blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11833884/city-marathon-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks at a labor event, Wednesday, September 8, 2021, in the East Room of the White House.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653329/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licensePark fun run Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217038/park-fun-run-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licensePresident Joe Biden claps during a clean car event Thursday, August 5, 2021 on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708857/photo-image-public-domain-person-sunglassesFree Image from public domain license