Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebidenjoe bidenjoe biden on phonepersonmanpublic domaincrowdusaPresident Joe Biden talks on the phone with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, R-Tenn., Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz). Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden talks on the phone with Finland President Sauli Niinistö and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646936/photo-image-face-person-phoneFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licensePresident Joe Biden talks on the phone with Katherine Tai in the Oval Office of the White House Thursday, March 18, 2021, to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046061/photo-image-phone-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView licensePresident Joe Biden signs the commission for Lloyd Austin to be Secretary of Defense Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in the Oval…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046110/photo-image-public-domain-person-tableFree Image from public domain licenseWoman rights Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733250/woman-rights-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licensePresident Joe Biden listens as he talks on the phone with U.S. Senator Tom Carper, D-Del., during congressional call time on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708573/photo-image-public-domain-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseVoting Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12485135/voting-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks to essential and frontline workers and military families attending the Fourth of July…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708876/photo-image-podium-celebration-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770662/vacation-packages-instagram-story-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, signs H.R. 1319, the “American Rescue Plan Act of 2021”…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046096/photo-image-public-domain-person-tableFree Image from public domain licenseVoting poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12485134/voting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePresident Joe Biden works in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, August 11, 2021. (Official White House Photo by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708770/photo-image-public-domain-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseWoman rights Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7603763/imageView licensePresident Joe Biden talks on the phone with U.S. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, during congressional call time on Friday, July…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708856/photo-image-phone-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licensePresident Joe Biden signs two executive orders on healthcare Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in the Oval Office of the White House.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046094/photo-image-public-domain-person-tableFree Image from public domain licenseDigital Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541400/digital-effectView licensePresident Joe Biden speaks on the phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046060/photo-image-phone-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseTeamwork success Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243830/teamwork-success-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licensePresident Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin participate in a tete-a-tete during a U.S.-Russia Summit on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046058/photo-image-public-domain-person-roomFree Image from public domain licenseVoting blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12485128/voting-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden talks on the phone with U.S. Senator Tom Carper, D-Del., during congressional call time on Friday, July…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708740/photo-image-public-domain-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseRearview of diverse people pointing to a blank white wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912456/rearview-diverse-people-pointing-blank-white-wallView licensePresident Joe Biden signs S.409, an Act “to provide the availability of amounts for customer education initiatives and non…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708724/photo-image-public-domain-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseDiversity in the workplace Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7730754/png-african-descent-black-blank-spaceView licensePresident Joe Biden and former President Bill Clinton attend an event marking the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993952/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's rights blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8829890/womens-rights-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licensePresident Barack Obama talks with Vice President Joe Biden in the Oval Office in between meetings to discuss the ongoing…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051184/image-public-domain-people-roomFree Image from public domain licenseWorkplace inclusivity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121977/workplace-inclusivity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris pose for a photo as they ride in the Presidential limousine from Emory…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046067/photo-image-public-domain-person-womanFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770663/vacation-packages-instagram-post-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden walks from the Oval Office of the White House to the Presidential limousine on the South Lawn driveway…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708572/photo-image-public-domain-person-houseFree Image from public domain licenseJoin our team Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8244284/join-our-team-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licensePresident Joe Biden talks to guests after signing the Methane, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and True Lender CRA…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708718/photo-image-public-domain-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseWorld War II poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21443655/world-war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licensePresident Joe Biden poses for photos with King Phillipe of Belgium and the Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046029/photo-image-public-domain-wood-houseFree Image from public domain licenseCreative interns Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8195465/creative-interns-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licensePresident Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel walk through the Rose Garden of the White House on Thursday, July…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708730/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain license