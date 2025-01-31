Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagemotorcadepeoplemancarpublic domaincrowdusaflagA motorcade, carrying German Chancellor Angela Merkel, drives through a color guard cordon Thursday, July 15, 2021, as they arrive to the West Wing Lobby Entrance of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Erin Scott). Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVoting poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12485134/voting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePresident Joe Biden shows a photo to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in the Oval Office of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708621/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseVoting Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12485135/voting-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden meets privately with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in the Oval Office of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708875/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain licenseVoting blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12485128/voting-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708877/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseVoting Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703233/voting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe motorcade of the 46th President of the United State Joseph R. Biden passes by as U.S. Customs and Border Protection…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8742241/photo-image-border-public-domain-blueFree Image from public domain licenseWorkplace inclusivity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121977/workplace-inclusivity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMembers of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Honor Guard march along 10th Street at the beginning of the 25th Annual…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739132/photo-image-border-public-domain-blueFree Image from public domain licenseInclusion & diversity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11728670/inclusion-diversity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVice President Kamala Harris greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Vice President’s…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708734/photo-image-public-domain-women-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse people brainstorming new ideashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913098/diverse-people-brainstorming-new-ideasView licenseU.S. Marine Sgt. Maj. Angela M. Maness stands at center walk during the Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8742200/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship and faith Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11728555/friendship-and-faith-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMembers of the United States Coast Guard Ceremonial Honor Guard prepare for a flag raising ceremony at the Department of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708529/photo-image-public-domain-people-menFree Image from public domain licenseUnited against racism Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453810/united-against-racism-instagram-post-templateView licenseHonor Guard Competitionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739249/honor-guard-competitionFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican business goals, economic growth collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918664/american-business-goals-economic-growth-collage-editable-designView licenseSecretary of State Kerry addresses the media with German Chancellor Merkel. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761468/photo-image-public-domain-person-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseVote now, American election campaign remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943228/vote-now-american-election-campaign-remix-editable-designView licensePresident Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel walk through the Rose Garden of the White House on Thursday, July…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708730/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseQuran study Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11620670/quran-study-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHonor Guard Competitionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739155/honor-guard-competitionFree Image from public domain licenseHave a blessed Eid Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11620383/have-blessed-eid-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseActing Secretary Wolf Participates in a Flag Raising CeremonyWashington D.C. (January 11, 2021) Acting Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046190/photo-image-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEid Mubarak Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11620572/eid-mubarak-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHonor Guard Competitionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739236/honor-guard-competitionFree Image from public domain licenseSports fans community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763460/sports-fans-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden salutes a U.S. Marine as he prepares to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House Friday…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046454/photo-image-people-shoeFree Image from public domain licenseVote now, American election campaign remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943232/vote-now-american-election-campaign-remix-editable-designView licensethe U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) uniform. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733871/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican election poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921181/american-election-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHonor Guard Competitionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739150/honor-guard-competitionFree Image from public domain licenseVeterans day, USA poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14580895/veterans-day-usa-poster-templateView licenseHonor Guard Competitionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739299/honor-guard-competitionFree Image from public domain licenseUSA Veterans day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14580898/usa-veterans-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseMembers of the United States Coast Guard Ceremonial Honor Guard prepare for a flag raising ceremony at the Department of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708556/photo-image-public-domain-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487091/memorial-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseHonor Guard Competitionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738821/honor-guard-competitionFree Image from public domain license