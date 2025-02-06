rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Boussoura Marie and her 8-month-old son wait to be served at Balaza Alcali Health Centre, Far North Region, Cameroon, on…
Save
Edit Image
africa covidafricaafrican womanafrica healthpersonblackpublic domainwoman
Science bacteria health Instagram story, editable social media design
Science bacteria health Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237981/science-bacteria-health-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Boussoura Marie and her 8-month-old son wait to be served at Balaza Alcali Health Centre, Far North Region, Cameroon, on…
Boussoura Marie and her 8-month-old son wait to be served at Balaza Alcali Health Centre, Far North Region, Cameroon, on…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708878/photo-image-public-domain-covid-maskFree Image from public domain license
Wear a mask Instagram story, editable social media design
Wear a mask Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238012/wear-mask-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Patients wait to be seen at Balaza Alcali Health Centre, Far North Region, Cameroon, on 25th September 2021. Original public…
Patients wait to be seen at Balaza Alcali Health Centre, Far North Region, Cameroon, on 25th September 2021. Original public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708870/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain license
Wear a mask Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Wear a mask Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237684/wear-mask-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Mother and child at Balaza Alcali Health Centre, Far North Region, Cameroon, on 22nd September 2021. Original public domain…
Mother and child at Balaza Alcali Health Centre, Far North Region, Cameroon, on 22nd September 2021. Original public domain…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708867/photo-image-public-domain-covid-maskFree Image from public domain license
Wear a mask blog banner template, editable ad
Wear a mask blog banner template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238011/wear-mask-blog-banner-template-editableView license
Mother and child outside at Balaza Alcali Health Centre, Far North Region, Cameroon, September 22 2021. Original public…
Mother and child outside at Balaza Alcali Health Centre, Far North Region, Cameroon, September 22 2021. Original public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708758/photo-image-public-domain-covid-maskFree Image from public domain license
Medical center Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Medical center Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237683/medical-center-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Mariam Kamara and her son at New Maforki Health Centre in Port Loko, Sierra Leone on 10th August 2021. Mariam has three…
Mariam Kamara and her son at New Maforki Health Centre in Port Loko, Sierra Leone on 10th August 2021. Mariam has three…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708819/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain license
Science bacteria health Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Science bacteria health Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237682/science-bacteria-health-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Training and mentorship for health workers in Cameroon, September 23, 2021. Original public domain image from Flickr
Training and mentorship for health workers in Cameroon, September 23, 2021. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708817/photo-image-medicine-public-domain-covid-19Free Image from public domain license
Medical center blog banner template, editable ad
Medical center blog banner template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238048/medical-center-blog-banner-template-editableView license
Nurses post at health center. Original public domain image from Flickr
Nurses post at health center. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708908/photo-image-public-domain-covid-19-maskFree Image from public domain license
Medical center Instagram story, editable social media design
Medical center Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238047/medical-center-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Training and mentorship for health workers in Cameroon. Original public domain image from Flickr
Training and mentorship for health workers in Cameroon. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708810/photo-image-medicine-public-domain-covidFree Image from public domain license
Science bacteria health blog banner template, editable ad
Science bacteria health blog banner template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237982/science-bacteria-health-blog-banner-template-editableView license
USAID/RTI: StopPalu+
USAID/RTI: StopPalu+
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759336/usaidrti-stoppaluFree Image from public domain license
Diverse vaccinated people png, COVID-19 healthcare remix, editable design
Diverse vaccinated people png, COVID-19 healthcare remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9178921/diverse-vaccinated-people-png-covid-19-healthcare-remix-editable-designView license
A nurse shares educational materials with mother to protect her family from malaria at Petifu Junction Health Centre, August…
A nurse shares educational materials with mother to protect her family from malaria at Petifu Junction Health Centre, August…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708767/photo-image-paper-public-domain-covidFree Image from public domain license
Toxic work environment story template, editable social media design
Toxic work environment story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346826/toxic-work-environment-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Nurses pose outside health center. Original public domain image from Flickr
Nurses pose outside health center. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708768/photo-image-public-domain-covid-19-maskFree Image from public domain license
Diverse vaccinated people, COVID-19 healthcare remix, editable design
Diverse vaccinated people, COVID-19 healthcare remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182567/diverse-vaccinated-people-covid-19-healthcare-remix-editable-designView license
USAID/RTI: StopPalu+
USAID/RTI: StopPalu+
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759333/usaidrti-stoppaluFree Image from public domain license
Toxic work environment Instagram post template, editable design
Toxic work environment Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346579/toxic-work-environment-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Mother and child pictured outside Cameroon health facility, September 22, 2021. Original public domain image from Flickr
Mother and child pictured outside Cameroon health facility, September 22, 2021. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708869/photo-image-public-domain-covid-maskFree Image from public domain license
Diverse vaccinated people, COVID-19 healthcare remix, editable design
Diverse vaccinated people, COVID-19 healthcare remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182565/diverse-vaccinated-people-covid-19-healthcare-remix-editable-designView license
New mother at Hawa Memorial Saviour Hospital
New mother at Hawa Memorial Saviour Hospital
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759390/new-mother-hawa-memorial-saviour-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Air pollution Instagram post template, editable design
Air pollution Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277852/air-pollution-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
A medical officer at De Martini Hospital in Mogadishu on 21 June 2020. UN support for Somalia's COVID-19 response includes…
A medical officer at De Martini Hospital in Mogadishu on 21 June 2020. UN support for Somalia's COVID-19 response includes…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052320/photo-image-face-mask-covid19Free Image from public domain license
Air pollution story template, editable social media design
Air pollution story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9278657/air-pollution-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
COVID-19 vaccination at a health center in Kupang. Photo: Swiny Andina, USAID. Original public domain image from Flickr
COVID-19 vaccination at a health center in Kupang. Photo: Swiny Andina, USAID. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708832/photo-image-public-domain-covid19-womanFree Image from public domain license
Public health Instagram post template, editable social media design
Public health Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9780327/public-health-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Emmah Sesay at her home in Petifu Junction, Port Loko, Sierra Leone on 9th August 2021. Emmah is 20 years old and this is…
Emmah Sesay at her home in Petifu Junction, Port Loko, Sierra Leone on 9th August 2021. Emmah is 20 years old and this is…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708818/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain license
Get tested, health Instagram post template, editable text
Get tested, health Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943522/get-tested-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Child taking malaria medication at her family's home in Balaza, September 23, 2021. Original public domain image from Flickr
Child taking malaria medication at her family's home in Balaza, September 23, 2021. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708909/photo-image-public-domain-person-kidFree Image from public domain license
Toxic work environment blog banner template, editable design
Toxic work environment blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346825/toxic-work-environment-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Health worker, Hagar, advising pregnant women to use bed nets and seasonal prevention medication.
Health worker, Hagar, advising pregnant women to use bed nets and seasonal prevention medication.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759394/photo-image-public-domain-covid19-roomFree Image from public domain license
Financial stress Instagram post template, editable design
Financial stress Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346578/financial-stress-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
A participant at an event to mark the commencement of the global 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV)…
A participant at an event to mark the commencement of the global 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708828/photo-image-public-domain-covid-maskFree Image from public domain license