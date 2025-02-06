Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageafrica covidafricaafrican womanafrica healthpersonblackpublic domainwomanBoussoura Marie and her 8-month-old son wait to be served at Balaza Alcali Health Centre, Far North Region, Cameroon, on 22nd September 2021. Patients wait to be seen at Balaza Alcali Health Centre, Far North Region, Cameroon, on 25th September 2021. Mother and child at Balaza Alcali Health Centre, Far North Region, Cameroon, on 22nd September 2021.

Mother and child outside at Balaza Alcali Health Centre, Far North Region, Cameroon, September 22 2021. Mariam Kamara and her son at New Maforki Health Centre in Port Loko, Sierra Leone on 10th August 2021. Mariam has three…

Training and mentorship for health workers in Cameroon, September 23, 2021. Nurses post at health center.

Training and mentorship for health workers in Cameroon. A nurse shares educational materials with mother to protect her family from malaria at Petifu Junction Health Centre, August…

Nurses pose outside health center. Mother and child pictured outside Cameroon health facility, September 22, 2021. New mother at Hawa Memorial Saviour Hospital

A medical officer at De Martini Hospital in Mogadishu on 21 June 2020. UN support for Somalia's COVID-19 response includes… COVID-19 vaccination at a health center in Kupang. Photo: Swiny Andina, USAID.

Emmah Sesay at her home in Petifu Junction, Port Loko, Sierra Leone on 9th August 2021. Emmah is 20 years old and this is… Child taking malaria medication at her family's home in Balaza, September 23, 2021. Health worker, Hagar, advising pregnant women to use bed nets and seasonal prevention medication.

A participant at an event to mark the commencement of the global 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV)…