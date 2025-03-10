rawpixel
Mother and child pictured outside Cameroon health facility, September 22, 2021. Original public domain image from Flickr
Family love Instagram post template, editable design
A nurse shares educational materials with mother to protect her family from malaria at Petifu Junction Health Centre, August…
African family spending time together remix
USAID/RTI: StopPalu+
African family spending time together remix
Training and mentorship for health workers in Cameroon. Original public domain image from Flickr
African family spending time together remix
A nurse performs a malaria test on a baby. Original public domain image from Flickr
African family spending time together remix
Training and mentorship for health workers in Cameroon, September 23, 2021. Original public domain image from Flickr
African family spending time together remix
A newborn baby. Original public domain image from Flickr
African family spending time together remix
Mother and child outside at Balaza Alcali Health Centre, Far North Region, Cameroon, September 22 2021. Original public…
African family spending time together remix
USAID/RTI: StopPalu+
African family spending time together remix
Nurses pose outside health center. Original public domain image from Flickr
African family spending time together remix
It is important to test children with fever for malaria, even during COVID-19
African family spending time together remix
Boussoura Marie and her 8-month-old son wait to be served at Balaza Alcali Health Centre, Far North Region, Cameroon, on…
African family spending time together remix
Restiana and her newborn baby. Original public domain image from Flickr
African family spending time together remix
Child receiving malaria testing and treatment in Sierra Leone, August 10. 2021. Original public domain image from Flickr
African family spending time together remix
Mother and child at Balaza Alcali Health Centre, Far North Region, Cameroon, on 22nd September 2021. Original public domain…
Family love blog banner template, editable design
A medical officer at De Martini Hospital in Mogadishu on 21 June 2020. UN support for Somalia's COVID-19 response includes…
African family spending time together remix
Protected by a Mosquito Net
African family spending time together remix
Daughter sleeping with mother. Original public domain image from Flickr
African family spending time together remix
Nurses post at health center. Original public domain image from Flickr
African family spending time together remix
New mother at Hawa Memorial Saviour Hospital
African family spending time together remix
Woman poses outside health facility after prenatal appointment. Original public domain image from Flickr
