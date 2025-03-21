rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
First Lady Jill Biden and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, visit a classroom at Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, Cornwall…
Save
Edit Image
classroomeducation in washingtoncambridge englandpeoplepublic domaineducationwomankids
Teaching strategies Instagram post template, editable text
Teaching strategies Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466667/teaching-strategies-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
First Lady Jill Biden and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, visit a classroom at Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, Cornwall…
First Lady Jill Biden and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, visit a classroom at Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, Cornwall…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708830/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Teaching strategies Instagram post template
Teaching strategies Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828654/teaching-strategies-instagram-post-templateView license
First Lady Jill Biden and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, visit a classroom at Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, Cornwall…
First Lady Jill Biden and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, visit a classroom at Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, Cornwall…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708879/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Teaching strategies Facebook post template
Teaching strategies Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985947/teaching-strategies-facebook-post-templateView license
First Lady Jill Biden walks on the beach with Carrie Johnson, wife of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and her son…
First Lady Jill Biden walks on the beach with Carrie Johnson, wife of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and her son…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735155/photo-image-public-domain-ocean-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Teaching strategies Facebook post template
Teaching strategies Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932252/teaching-strategies-facebook-post-templateView license
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden walk along the beach at the Carbis Bay Hotel and Estate for the G7 welcome…
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden walk along the beach at the Carbis Bay Hotel and Estate for the G7 welcome…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046053/photo-image-public-domain-person-beachFree Image from public domain license
Teaching strategies poster template, editable text and design
Teaching strategies poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11799682/teaching-strategies-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pose for an official photo with Queen Elizabeth II in the Grand Corridor of…
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pose for an official photo with Queen Elizabeth II in the Grand Corridor of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046030/photo-image-public-domain-person-womanFree Image from public domain license
Teaching strategies Instagram post template, editable text
Teaching strategies Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710560/teaching-strategies-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama talk with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the 1844 Room at…
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama talk with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the 1844 Room at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050478/photo-image-wood-people-tableFree Image from public domain license
Teaching strategies Instagram post template, editable text
Teaching strategies Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576499/teaching-strategies-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Barack H. Obama, center, and first lady Michelle dance during a performance by Jennifer Hudson at the Commander in…
President Barack H. Obama, center, and first lady Michelle dance during a performance by Jennifer Hudson at the Commander in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3317712/free-photo-image-57th-presidential-inauguration-adm-james-winnefeld-armyFree Image from public domain license
Teaching strategies Instagram post template, editable text
Teaching strategies Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11866628/teaching-strategies-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
First Lady Jill Biden shows off the word “love” written on the back of her jacket during a press gaggle, Thursday, June 10…
First Lady Jill Biden shows off the word “love” written on the back of her jacket during a press gaggle, Thursday, June 10…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735279/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain license
Teaching strategies poster template, editable text and design
Teaching strategies poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743661/teaching-strategies-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
First Lady Jill Biden and Queen Rania of Jordan look out over the South Lawn of the White House and the Washington Monument…
First Lady Jill Biden and Queen Rania of Jordan look out over the South Lawn of the White House and the Washington Monument…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708725/photo-image-public-domain-women-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Teaching strategies Instagram story template, editable text
Teaching strategies Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743654/teaching-strategies-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
First Lady Jill Biden departs via helicopter, Thursday, July 22, 2021, from Yokota Air Force Base in Fussa, Japan.
First Lady Jill Biden departs via helicopter, Thursday, July 22, 2021, from Yokota Air Force Base in Fussa, Japan.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735254/photo-image-airplane-public-domain-2021Free Image from public domain license
Teaching strategies blog banner template, editable text
Teaching strategies blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11229972/teaching-strategies-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
First Lady Jill Biden signs a banner during a visit to El Centro Academy for Children on October 12, 2021, in Kansas City…
First Lady Jill Biden signs a banner during a visit to El Centro Academy for Children on October 12, 2021, in Kansas City…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652390/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Classroom diversity Instagram post template
Classroom diversity Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561835/classroom-diversity-instagram-post-templateView license
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, November 21…
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, November 21…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993942/photo-image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Classroom diversity Instagram post template, editable text
Classroom diversity Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507401/classroom-diversity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden cross the South Lawn for a tree planting ceremony, Monday, October 24, 2022…
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden cross the South Lawn for a tree planting ceremony, Monday, October 24, 2022…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994033/photo-image-plant-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Teaching strategies Facebook post template
Teaching strategies Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429024/teaching-strategies-facebook-post-templateView license
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden stand for the National Anthem at the Kennedy Center Honors celebrating the…
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden stand for the National Anthem at the Kennedy Center Honors celebrating the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652442/image-face-person-artsFree Image from public domain license
Teaching strategies Instagram post template, editable text
Teaching strategies Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743644/teaching-strategies-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, and…
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708877/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Encouraging classroom Instagram post template, editable text
Encouraging classroom Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12591920/encouraging-classroom-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
First Lady Jill Biden participates in a CBS This Morning roundtable with Teachers of the Year, Monday, October 18, 2021, in…
First Lady Jill Biden participates in a CBS This Morning roundtable with Teachers of the Year, Monday, October 18, 2021, in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652392/image-person-art-womanFree Image from public domain license
Kindergarten Instagram post template
Kindergarten Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443451/kindergarten-instagram-post-templateView license
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visit a Christmas Tree dedicated to Dr. Biden, Friday, December 24, 2021, in…
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visit a Christmas Tree dedicated to Dr. Biden, Friday, December 24, 2021, in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652438/image-face-christmas-plantFree Image from public domain license
Student blog Facebook post template
Student blog Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824082/student-blog-facebook-post-templateView license
First Lady Jill Biden delivers remarks at the Senate Spouses Luncheon, Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at the Library of…
First Lady Jill Biden delivers remarks at the Senate Spouses Luncheon, Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652387/image-hand-person-womanFree Image from public domain license
Classroom creativity webinar Instagram post template, editable text
Classroom creativity webinar Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601880/classroom-creativity-webinar-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pay their respects at the casket of Senator Bob Dole, Thursday, December 9…
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pay their respects at the casket of Senator Bob Dole, Thursday, December 9…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652437/image-face-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Elementary students in class, editable remix design
Elementary students in class, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000655/elementary-students-class-editable-remix-designView license
President Joe Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, after delivering remarks on the CDC’s updated guidance on mask…
President Joe Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, after delivering remarks on the CDC’s updated guidance on mask…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046056/photo-image-flower-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license