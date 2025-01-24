rawpixel
Somalian woman teacher writing on chalkboard. Original public domain image from Flickr
Blackboard mockup, editable design
Students sit for their final term exam at Mujama Secondary School in Beledweyne, Somalia, on May 22, 2017. UN Photo.…
Secondary students take their national examinations in Baidoa, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Over 27,000 secondary school…
Somalian student smiling. Original public domain image from Flickr
Somalian woman cooking in the kitchen. Original public domain image from Flickr
Somalian student at school. Original public domain image from Flickr
“Where I moved from Warlaliska, there were women raped. One of my relatives was arrested as he left the mosque. He was…
Somalian girls, students studying at school. Original public domain image from Flickr
Class 8 girl student writes an English paper during the national Primary Education Certificate examinations in Mogadishu…
A student sits an exam at SIMAD University, one of the private universities in Mogadishu, Somalia on January 2, 2016. AMISOM…
A delegate from Somaliland votes during the ongoing electoral process in Mogadishu, Somalia, on December 19, 2016. UN Photo…
A delegate from Somaliland votes during the ongoing electoral process in Mogadishu, Somalia, on December 19, 2016. UN Photo…
Journalists cover the electoral process in Mogadishu, Somalia on December 04, 2016. UN Photo /Ilyas Ahmed. Original public…
A delegate from Somaliland votes during the ongoing electoral process in Mogadishu, Somalia, on December 25, 2016. UN Photo…
Female students studying in classroom. Original public domain image from Flickr
Girl students check their names on a list outside an examination center for Primary Education Certificate examinations in…
Sahra Yusuf Ege, the winner of a seat in the House of the People for Somaliland, gives a victory speech to delegates during…
A Somali girl writes in her excercise book during class at as school run by the Abdi Hawa Center in the Afgoye corridor on…
Secondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 22 May 2018.
Class 8 boy student writes an English paper during the national Primary Education Certificate examinations in Mogadishu…
Fourteen-year-old Sabirin Ali Mohamud from Al-Muzamil Primary School in Mogadishu smiles outside a classroom after Primary…
