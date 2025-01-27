Edit ImageCropThe African Union Mission in Somalia (Source)1SaveSaveEdit Imageafricaburundiafrica dancewoman dancingafrica people dancingafrican dancerafrica dancingpublic domain african dancerFemale Burundian soldiers perform a dance during celebrations to mark Burundi's 59th Independence Day anniversary in Jowhar, HirShabelle State of Somalia. 1 July 2021. 