Girl students check their names on a list outside an examination center for Primary Education Certificate examinations in…
South Africa Human Rights Day Facebook post template
School girls from different primary schools in Mogadishu pose for a photo outside a Primary Education Certificate…
Amnesty for all Instagram post template
Female students stand outside an examination center after doing the national Primary Education Certificate examinations in…
Refugee rights Instagram post template
Class 8 girl student writes an English paper during the national Primary Education Certificate examinations in Mogadishu…
Refugee rights Facebook post template
Fourteen-year-old Sabirin Ali Mohamud from Al-Muzamil Primary School in Mogadishu smiles outside a classroom after Primary…
Education for all Instagram post template, editable text
Invigilator monitors students sitting for their Primary Education Certificate examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, May 26…
Teaching strategies Instagram post template, editable text
Class 8 boy student writes an English paper during the national Primary Education Certificate examinations in Mogadishu…
Study group blog banner template, editable text
Students write a national Primary Education Certificate examination in Mogadishu, Somalia, May 26, 2021. AMISOM Photo /…
Study group Instagram story template, editable text
Secondary students take their national examinations in Baidoa, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Over 27,000 secondary school…
Study group poster template, editable text and design
Somali student in blue khimaar.Original public domain image from Flickr
Hijab pride Instagram post template
Secondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Over 27,000 secondary school…
Study habits Instagram post template
A class two student reads from the blackboard at HajjiI Mohamud Hilowle Primary School in Mogadishu. The school was built by…
School registration Instagram post template
Boy student takes a national Primary Education Certificate exam in Mogadishu, Somalia, May 26, 2021. AMISOM Photo / Mokhtar…
Study group Instagram post template, editable text
Secondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Original public domain image from…
Hijab fashion Instagram post template
Secondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Original public domain image from…
School open house poster template, editable text and design
Secondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Original public domain image from…
School open house Instagram story template, editable text
A Somali girl writes in her excercise book during class at as school run by the Abdi Hawa Center in the Afgoye corridor on…
Admission open Instagram post template
A Somali girl reads from the board during English class at as school run by the Abdi Hawa Center in the Afgoye corridor on…
School open house Instagram post template, editable text
Ulrike Kahbila Mbuton, the AMISOM Human Rights Officer, distributes stationery at Qamar Primary School, in Mogadishu…
School open house blog banner template, editable text
Secondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu. Original public domain image from Flickr
Scholarship program Instagram post template
Secondary students take the national examinations in Kismaayo, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Over 27,000 secondary school…
