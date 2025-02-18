rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Class 8 boy student writes an English paper during the national Primary Education Certificate examinations in Mogadishu…
Save
Edit Image
muslim studentmuslim girl studentmuslim students in classenglish classislamic schooleducation public domainmuslim students studying in classroomafrican primary students
Encouraging classroom Instagram post template, editable text
Encouraging classroom Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12591920/encouraging-classroom-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Class 8 girl student writes an English paper during the national Primary Education Certificate examinations in Mogadishu…
Class 8 girl student writes an English paper during the national Primary Education Certificate examinations in Mogadishu…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708791/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Elementary students in class, editable remix design
Elementary students in class, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000694/elementary-students-class-editable-remix-designView license
Invigilator monitors students sitting for their Primary Education Certificate examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, May 26…
Invigilator monitors students sitting for their Primary Education Certificate examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, May 26…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708769/photo-image-public-domain-people-kidsFree Image from public domain license
Future leader activities Instagram post template, editable text
Future leader activities Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12591981/future-leader-activities-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Fourteen-year-old Sabirin Ali Mohamud from Al-Muzamil Primary School in Mogadishu smiles outside a classroom after Primary…
Fourteen-year-old Sabirin Ali Mohamud from Al-Muzamil Primary School in Mogadishu smiles outside a classroom after Primary…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708891/photo-image-paper-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
Study time poster template, editable text and design
Study time poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505612/study-time-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
School girls from different primary schools in Mogadishu pose for a photo outside a Primary Education Certificate…
School girls from different primary schools in Mogadishu pose for a photo outside a Primary Education Certificate…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708778/photo-image-public-domain-certificate-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Study time blog banner template, editable text
Study time blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505609/study-time-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Girl students check their names on a list outside an examination center for Primary Education Certificate examinations in…
Girl students check their names on a list outside an examination center for Primary Education Certificate examinations in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708887/photo-image-public-domain-woman-certificateFree Image from public domain license
Study time Instagram post template, editable text
Study time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11672734/study-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Secondary students take their national examinations in Baidoa, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Over 27,000 secondary school…
Secondary students take their national examinations in Baidoa, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Over 27,000 secondary school…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052331/photo-image-person-kid-studentFree Image from public domain license
Study time Instagram story template, editable text
Study time Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505613/study-time-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Boy student takes a national Primary Education Certificate exam in Mogadishu, Somalia, May 26, 2021. AMISOM Photo / Mokhtar…
Boy student takes a national Primary Education Certificate exam in Mogadishu, Somalia, May 26, 2021. AMISOM Photo / Mokhtar…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708895/photo-image-public-domain-people-kidsFree Image from public domain license
Teaching strategies Instagram post template, editable text
Teaching strategies Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466667/teaching-strategies-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Secondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Over 27,000 secondary school…
Secondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Over 27,000 secondary school…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052327/photo-image-person-kid-studentFree Image from public domain license
Teaching strategies flyer template, editable text
Teaching strategies flyer template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332468/teaching-strategies-flyer-template-editable-textView license
Female students stand outside an examination center after doing the national Primary Education Certificate examinations in…
Female students stand outside an examination center after doing the national Primary Education Certificate examinations in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708775/photo-image-public-domain-women-certificateFree Image from public domain license
Teaching strategies editable poster template
Teaching strategies editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332482/teaching-strategies-editable-poster-templateView license
Students write a national Primary Education Certificate examination in Mogadishu, Somalia, May 26, 2021. AMISOM Photo /…
Students write a national Primary Education Certificate examination in Mogadishu, Somalia, May 26, 2021. AMISOM Photo /…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708792/photo-image-public-domain-people-kidsFree Image from public domain license
English classes poster template, editable text and design
English classes poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791715/english-classes-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A class two student reads from the blackboard at HajjiI Mohamud Hilowle Primary School in Mogadishu. The school was built by…
A class two student reads from the blackboard at HajjiI Mohamud Hilowle Primary School in Mogadishu. The school was built by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373038/free-photo-image-africa-blackboard-cc0Free Image from public domain license
Elementary students in class, editable remix design
Elementary students in class, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000613/elementary-students-class-editable-remix-designView license
Secondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu. Original public domain image from Flickr
Secondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052282/photo-image-person-kid-studentFree Image from public domain license
Elementary students in class, editable remix design
Elementary students in class, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000759/elementary-students-class-editable-remix-designView license
Somali student in blue khimaar.Original public domain image from Flickr
Somali student in blue khimaar.Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373146/free-photo-image-religion-africa-dressFree Image from public domain license
Teaching strategies email header template, editable design
Teaching strategies email header template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332500/teaching-strategies-email-header-template-editable-designView license
A Somali girl reads from the board during English class at as school run by the Abdi Hawa Center in the Afgoye corridor on…
A Somali girl reads from the board during English class at as school run by the Abdi Hawa Center in the Afgoye corridor on…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372963/free-photo-image-africa-african-blackFree Image from public domain license
Teaching strategies Twitter post template, editable text
Teaching strategies Twitter post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332494/teaching-strategies-twitter-post-template-editable-textView license
Secondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Original public domain image from…
Secondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Original public domain image from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372994/free-photo-image-young-africa-exam-students-schoolFree Image from public domain license
Teaching strategies poster template, editable text and design
Teaching strategies poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743661/teaching-strategies-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Secondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Original public domain image from…
Secondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Original public domain image from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373010/free-photo-image-woman-africa-boyFree Image from public domain license
Teaching strategies Instagram story template, editable text
Teaching strategies Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743654/teaching-strategies-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Class 8 students queueing to be frisked before going into an examination center in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 26 May, 2021.…
Class 8 students queueing to be frisked before going into an examination center in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 26 May, 2021.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708763/photo-image-public-domain-people-kidsFree Image from public domain license
Young students participating in classroom remix
Young students participating in classroom remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927795/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView license
Grade one students at Mohamud Hilowle Primary and Secondary School during a class session in Wadajir district, Mogadishu…
Grade one students at Mohamud Hilowle Primary and Secondary School during a class session in Wadajir district, Mogadishu…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373001/free-photo-image-africa-african-studentsFree Image from public domain license
Elementary students in class, editable remix design
Elementary students in class, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000655/elementary-students-class-editable-remix-designView license
A grade one student reads a lesson on the blackboard at Mohamud Hilowle Primary and Secondary School during a class in…
A grade one student reads a lesson on the blackboard at Mohamud Hilowle Primary and Secondary School during a class in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373121/free-photo-image-africa-african-blackFree Image from public domain license
Young students participating in classroom remix
Young students participating in classroom remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928199/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView license
Form one students at Mohamud Hilowle Primary and Secondary School during a class session in Wadajir district, Mogadishu…
Form one students at Mohamud Hilowle Primary and Secondary School during a class session in Wadajir district, Mogadishu…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373113/free-photo-image-africa-african-blackFree Image from public domain license