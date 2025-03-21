rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Boy student takes a national Primary Education Certificate exam in Mogadishu, Somalia, May 26, 2021. AMISOM Photo / Mokhtar…
Save
Edit Image
kids studying africamuslimafrica educationafrican muslim boys in schoolmuslim kid in schoolpeoplemanpublic domain
Home school blog banner template, editable text
Home school blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907658/home-school-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Class 8 boy student writes an English paper during the national Primary Education Certificate examinations in Mogadishu…
Class 8 boy student writes an English paper during the national Primary Education Certificate examinations in Mogadishu…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708890/photo-image-public-domain-people-kidsFree Image from public domain license
Teaching strategies Instagram story template, editable text
Teaching strategies Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743654/teaching-strategies-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Invigilator monitors students sitting for their Primary Education Certificate examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, May 26…
Invigilator monitors students sitting for their Primary Education Certificate examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, May 26…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708769/photo-image-public-domain-people-kidsFree Image from public domain license
Teaching strategies poster template, editable text and design
Teaching strategies poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743661/teaching-strategies-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Students write a national Primary Education Certificate examination in Mogadishu, Somalia, May 26, 2021. AMISOM Photo /…
Students write a national Primary Education Certificate examination in Mogadishu, Somalia, May 26, 2021. AMISOM Photo /…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708792/photo-image-public-domain-people-kidsFree Image from public domain license
Community college poster template, editable text and design
Community college poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710220/community-college-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Secondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Over 27,000 secondary school…
Secondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Over 27,000 secondary school…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052327/photo-image-person-kid-studentFree Image from public domain license
Teaching strategies blog banner template, editable text
Teaching strategies blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11229972/teaching-strategies-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Fourteen-year-old Sabirin Ali Mohamud from Al-Muzamil Primary School in Mogadishu smiles outside a classroom after Primary…
Fourteen-year-old Sabirin Ali Mohamud from Al-Muzamil Primary School in Mogadishu smiles outside a classroom after Primary…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708891/photo-image-paper-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
Afterschool program Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Afterschool program Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9752108/afterschool-program-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Class 8 girl student writes an English paper during the national Primary Education Certificate examinations in Mogadishu…
Class 8 girl student writes an English paper during the national Primary Education Certificate examinations in Mogadishu…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708791/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Home school Instagram post template, editable design
Home school Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9619447/home-school-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Secondary students take their national examinations in Baidoa, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Over 27,000 secondary school…
Secondary students take their national examinations in Baidoa, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Over 27,000 secondary school…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052331/photo-image-person-kid-studentFree Image from public domain license
Teaching strategies Instagram post template, editable text
Teaching strategies Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743644/teaching-strategies-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Secondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu. Original public domain image from Flickr
Secondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052282/photo-image-person-kid-studentFree Image from public domain license
Education insurance word sticker typography, editable design
Education insurance word sticker typography, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837755/education-insurance-word-sticker-typography-editable-designView license
Female students stand outside an examination center after doing the national Primary Education Certificate examinations in…
Female students stand outside an examination center after doing the national Primary Education Certificate examinations in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708775/photo-image-public-domain-women-certificateFree Image from public domain license
Curiosity word sticker typography, editable design
Curiosity word sticker typography, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837753/curiosity-word-sticker-typography-editable-designView license
School girls from different primary schools in Mogadishu pose for a photo outside a Primary Education Certificate…
School girls from different primary schools in Mogadishu pose for a photo outside a Primary Education Certificate…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708778/photo-image-public-domain-certificate-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Teaching kids background, colorful editable design
Teaching kids background, colorful editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831975/teaching-kids-background-colorful-editable-designView license
Girl students check their names on a list outside an examination center for Primary Education Certificate examinations in…
Girl students check their names on a list outside an examination center for Primary Education Certificate examinations in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708887/photo-image-public-domain-woman-certificateFree Image from public domain license
Sunday school Instagram post template, editable text
Sunday school Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11938818/sunday-school-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ulrike Kahbila Mbuton, the AMISOM Human Rights Officer, distributes stationery at Qamar Primary School, in Mogadishu…
Ulrike Kahbila Mbuton, the AMISOM Human Rights Officer, distributes stationery at Qamar Primary School, in Mogadishu…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373117/free-photo-image-africa-boy-cc0Free Image from public domain license
Creative ideas word sticker typography, editable design
Creative ideas word sticker typography, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837637/creative-ideas-word-sticker-typography-editable-designView license
A student at HajjiI Mohamud Hilowle Primary School in Mogadishu. The school was built by AMISOM and it currently has 650…
A student at HajjiI Mohamud Hilowle Primary School in Mogadishu. The school was built by AMISOM and it currently has 650…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373026/free-photo-image-child-africa-boyFree Image from public domain license
Teaching kids background, colorful editable design
Teaching kids background, colorful editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831923/teaching-kids-background-colorful-editable-designView license
A young boy writes in his excercise book during class at as school run by the Abdi Hawa Center in the Afgoye corridor of…
A young boy writes in his excercise book during class at as school run by the Abdi Hawa Center in the Afgoye corridor of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372975/free-photo-image-classroom-kid-school-black-kidFree Image from public domain license
Kids education collage element, colorful editable design
Kids education collage element, colorful editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8833911/kids-education-collage-element-colorful-editable-designView license
Students listen to their teacher during class at as school run by the Abdi Hawa Center in the Afgoye corridor of Somalia on…
Students listen to their teacher during class at as school run by the Abdi Hawa Center in the Afgoye corridor of Somalia on…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372953/free-photo-image-teaching-africa-africanFree Image from public domain license
Teaching kids sticker, editable design
Teaching kids sticker, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771874/teaching-kids-sticker-editable-designView license
A Somali girl writes in her excercise book during class at as school run by the Abdi Hawa Center in the Afgoye corridor on…
A Somali girl writes in her excercise book during class at as school run by the Abdi Hawa Center in the Afgoye corridor on…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372952/free-photo-image-africa-african-blackFree Image from public domain license
Homeschool guide blog banner template, editable text
Homeschool guide blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907662/homeschool-guide-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
A Somali girl reads from the board during English class at as school run by the Abdi Hawa Center in the Afgoye corridor on…
A Somali girl reads from the board during English class at as school run by the Abdi Hawa Center in the Afgoye corridor on…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372963/free-photo-image-africa-african-blackFree Image from public domain license
Community college Instagram story template, editable text
Community college Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710221/community-college-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Students sit in a class at a school run by the Abdi Hawa Center in the Afgoye corridor of Somalia on September 25. Original…
Students sit in a class at a school run by the Abdi Hawa Center in the Afgoye corridor of Somalia on September 25. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372955/free-photo-image-africa-african-blackFree Image from public domain license
Community college Instagram post template, editable text
Community college Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11209175/community-college-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A class two student leads his fellow students during a reading session in Mogadishu, Somalia. Original public domain image…
A class two student leads his fellow students during a reading session in Mogadishu, Somalia. Original public domain image…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372743/free-photo-image-africa-blackboard-boyFree Image from public domain license
Private tutoring Instagram post template, editable text
Private tutoring Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923677/private-tutoring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A teacher conducts a mathematics lesson at Ganane Primary and Secondary School in Kismayo, Somalia.
A teacher conducts a mathematics lesson at Ganane Primary and Secondary School in Kismayo, Somalia.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373064/free-photo-image-teaching-education-africa-black-teacherFree Image from public domain license