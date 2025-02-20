Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageafricapublicpersonblackpublic domainkidredafricanChild taking malaria medication at her family's home in Balaza, September 23, 2021. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2668 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSouth Africa Freedom Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985765/south-africa-freedom-day-poster-templateView licenseChild receiving treatment for severe malaria at Bogo District Hospital, 23rd September 2021. Original public domain image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708865/photo-image-public-domain-blue-personFree Image from public domain licenseAfrica blog Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561007/africa-blog-instagram-post-templateView licenseMalaria in Madagascarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759811/malaria-madagascarFree Image from public domain licenseKid's apparel mockup, African American boy editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055777/kids-apparel-mockup-african-american-boy-editable-designView licenseCommunity health worker, Fatimatou, gives malaria prevention medication to a child.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759792/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseKid's apparel mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13226457/kids-apparel-mockup-editable-designView licenseTraining and mentorship for health workers in Cameroon. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708810/photo-image-medicine-public-domain-covidFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican children reading books, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887865/african-children-reading-books-editable-designView licenseChild receiving malaria testing and treatment in Sierra Leone, August 10. 2021. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708808/photo-image-public-domain-covid-maskFree Image from public domain licenseEditable desaturated girl png element, education collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10109696/editable-desaturated-girl-png-element-education-collage-remixView licenseMalaria in Madagascarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759757/malaria-madagascarFree Image from public domain licenseKid's apparel mockup element, African American boy editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059330/kids-apparel-mockup-element-african-american-boy-editable-designView licenseA baby is given a malaria diagnostic test. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708806/photo-image-public-domain-person-kidFree Image from public domain licenseAfrica blog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381434/africa-blog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMalaria in Madagascarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734419/malaria-madagascarFree Image from public domain licenseYoung students participating in classroom remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927787/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView licenseNet Distribution In Mwanza, Tanzania 2016https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759864/net-distribution-mwanza-tanzania-2016Free Image from public domain licenseKid's Chinese tang suit mockup, editable traditional clothes designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13096845/kids-chinese-tang-suit-mockup-editable-traditional-clothes-designView licenseMariam Kamara and her son at New Maforki Health Centre in Port Loko, Sierra Leone on 10th August 2021. Mariam has three…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708819/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain licenseChild elementary learning, editable blue designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177083/child-elementary-learning-editable-blue-designView licenseNet Distribution In Mwanza, Tanzania 2016https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759740/net-distribution-mwanza-tanzania-2016Free Image from public domain licenseWine tasting night Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714747/wine-tasting-night-instagram-post-templateView licenseRDT Buikwe Districthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733446/rdt-buikwe-districtFree Image from public domain licensePng element child elementary learning, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10171315/png-element-child-elementary-learning-editable-designView licenseRapid diagnostic malaria test.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734438/rapid-diagnostic-malaria-testFree Image from public domain licenseChild elementary learning, editable yellow designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177020/child-elementary-learning-editable-yellow-designView licenseA mother and her child wait to receive treatment for severe malaria. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708759/photo-image-public-domain-covid-maskFree Image from public domain licenseDonate today Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824373/donate-today-instagram-post-templateView licenseMariama Djoulde Diallo and her aunt Mariama Laoubhe Diallo (58 years old) are happy that the little one has taken her dose…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708766/photo-image-public-domain-person-kidFree Image from public domain licenseKids education, editable 3d remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9192014/kids-education-editable-remix-designView licenseEmmah Sesay at her home in Petifu Junction, Port Loko, Sierra Leone on 9th August 2021. Emmah is 20 years old and this is…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708818/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain licenseKids education, editable 3d remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9192835/kids-education-editable-remix-designView licenseA nurse shares educational materials with mother to protect her family from malaria at Petifu Junction Health Centre, August…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708767/photo-image-paper-public-domain-covidFree Image from public domain licenseBow headband editable mockup, baby accessoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477887/bow-headband-editable-mockup-baby-accessoryView licenseA nurse performs a malaria test on a baby. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708807/photo-image-public-domain-covid-maskFree Image from public domain licenseSouth Africa Human Rights Day Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748450/south-africa-human-rights-day-facebook-post-templateView licenseBoussoura Marie and her 8-month-old son wait to be served at Balaza Alcali Health Centre, Far North Region, Cameroon, on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708878/photo-image-public-domain-covid-maskFree Image from public domain license3D little boxer, sports editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395516/little-boxer-sports-editable-remixView licenseNet Distribution In Mwanza, Tanzania 2016https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759850/net-distribution-mwanza-tanzania-2016Free Image from public domain license