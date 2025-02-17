Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageafrican personsunglassespersonblackpublic domainwomenmaskafrica16 Days of Activism Reception. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 791 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2048 x 1350 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarStrong & fit woman, fitness funky png element group, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240301/strong-fit-woman-fitness-funky-png-element-group-editable-designView licenseA participant at an event to mark the commencement of the global 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708828/photo-image-public-domain-covid-maskFree Image from public domain licenseWoman listening to music, editable collage remix with copy spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253517/woman-listening-music-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView licenseCoast guard. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373023/free-photo-image-africa-boat-cc0Free Image from public domain licenseDaily outfit poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395142/daily-outfit-poster-templateView licenseA medical officer at De Martini Hospital in Mogadishu on 21 June 2020. UN support for Somalia's COVID-19 response includes…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052320/photo-image-face-mask-covid19Free Image from public domain licenseFashion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395144/fashion-poster-templateView licenseFriends face coverings walking in nature, Oregon. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3388169/free-photo-image-walking-wearing-mask-covidFree Image from public domain licenseEditable face mask mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9736348/editable-face-mask-mockupView licenseAWE Cohort 2 Graduation Ceremonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714717/awe-cohort-graduation-ceremonyFree Image from public domain licenseFace mask mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9743972/face-mask-mockup-editable-designView licenseNEW LONDON, Conn. -- Swabs from the Class of 2019 practice sailing under the guidance of their 2nd Class Cadre at the U.S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5977260/photo-image-face-public-domain-kidFree Image from public domain licenseWear a mask Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238012/wear-mask-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseAWE Cohort 2 Graduation Ceremonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719227/awe-cohort-graduation-ceremonyFree Image from public domain licenseWomen wearing white face maskshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6382198/women-wearing-white-face-masksView licenseBALTIC SEA (June 15, 2020).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3398712/free-photo-image-accessory-apparel-cc0Free Image from public domain licenseWear a mask blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238011/wear-mask-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseAWE Cohort 2 Graduation Ceremonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714690/awe-cohort-graduation-ceremonyFree Image from public domain licenseWear a mask Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237684/wear-mask-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseWomen wearing surgical masks during the influenza epidemic, Brisbane (1919). Original image from State Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298584/free-photo-image-vintage-black-and-white-covidFree Image from public domain licenseScience bacteria health Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237981/science-bacteria-health-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseMEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 10, 2020) – Operations Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Smalls, center, runs line aboard the Arleigh…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3398873/free-photo-image-adventure-apparel-cc0Free Image from public domain licenseMedical center Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237683/medical-center-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseMEDITERRANEAN SEA (Nov. 27, 2019) – Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) heave…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393521/free-photo-image-hard-working-african-american-armyFree Image from public domain licenseScience bacteria health Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237682/science-bacteria-health-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseMEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 18, 2019) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3398909/free-photo-image-adventure-apparel-boatFree Image from public domain licenseMedical center blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238048/medical-center-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseAquatics programming at Greenville Aquatics & Fitness Center, October 5, 2019. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9657952/image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty care background, lifestyle collage remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910170/beauty-care-background-lifestyle-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseCouple with face coverings walking in nature, Oregon. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3388179/free-photo-image-mask-couple-forest-people-wearingFree Image from public domain licenseMedical center Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238047/medical-center-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseNEW LONDON, Conn. -- U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadets practice sailing a Leadership 44 sailboat on the Thames River Sept. 10…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5977396/photo-image-public-domain-kid-woodFree Image from public domain licenseScience bacteria health blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237982/science-bacteria-health-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseDrie portretten van vrouwen met ontbloot bovenlichaam (1900 - 1930) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13760333/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse senior enjoying summer remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14941291/diverse-senior-enjoying-summer-remixView licenseTraining Exercise: Active Shooter PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. PHOTO by Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4041060/photo-image-people-fireFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse senior enjoying summer remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14941416/diverse-senior-enjoying-summer-remixView licenseA nurse stands in the operating room of the Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al'Nahya Hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia, while a doctor…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373065/free-photo-image-africa-african-blackFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse senior enjoying summer remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14943631/diverse-senior-enjoying-summer-remixView licenseNEW LONDON, Conn. -- Swabs enjoy a "free sail" at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Waterfront Aug. 14, 2014, where they exercise…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5977403/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license