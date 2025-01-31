Edit Mockupploypalyn8SaveSaveEdit Mockupwashi tapetorn paper mockuptorn papertaperipped papermasking tapewhite tapegreen washi tapeGreen ripped washi tape mockup psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4709 x 2649 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4709 x 2649 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarGreen washi tape mockup element, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627269/green-washi-tape-mockup-element-customizable-designView licenseOrange ripped washi tape mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714920/orange-ripped-washi-tape-mockup-psdView licensePaper washi tape mockup element, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8568297/paper-washi-tape-mockup-element-customizable-designView licenseBlue ripped washi tape mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8716329/blue-ripped-washi-tape-mockup-psdView licenseBlue washi tape mockup element, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8715940/blue-washi-tape-mockup-element-customizable-designView licenseWashi tape mockup, realistic stationery psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7625449/washi-tape-mockup-realistic-stationery-psdView licenseRed washi tape mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8715955/red-washi-tape-mockup-editable-designView licenseGreen washi tape collage element imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710629/green-washi-tape-collage-element-imageView licenseCheckered washi tape mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8568081/checkered-washi-tape-mockup-editable-designView licenseBlue washi tape collage element imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8716326/blue-washi-tape-collage-element-imageView licensePink washi tape mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627160/pink-washi-tape-mockup-editable-designView licenseBrown washi tape collage element imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714918/brown-washi-tape-collage-element-imageView licenseWashi tape png mockup element, white pattern transparent background, Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9256075/png-customizable-cut-out-design-elementView licenseColorful patterned washi tape mockup, stationery psd sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3963175/photo-psd-tape-washi-abstractView licenseWashi tape png mockup element, leaf pattern transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239959/washi-tape-png-mockup-element-leaf-pattern-transparent-backgroundView licenseColorful patterned washi tape mockup, stationery psd sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970637/photo-psd-tape-washi-abstractView licenseWashi tape mockup png element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614820/washi-tape-mockup-png-element-editable-designView licenseWashi tape mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720923/washi-tape-mockup-psdView licenseWashi tape png mockup element, Memphis design transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9256018/washi-tape-png-mockup-element-memphis-design-transparent-backgroundView licensePaper note mockup with washi tape psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701706/paper-note-mockup-with-washi-tape-psdView licenseWashi tape mockup element, realistic stationeryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7605012/washi-tape-mockup-element-realistic-stationeryView licenseWashi tape png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710637/washi-tape-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseOutdoor adventure poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559151/outdoor-adventure-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseWashi tape mockup, colorful holographic design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7515843/psd-paper-texture-sticker-gradientView licenseWashi tape png mockup element, abstract pattern transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231336/washi-tape-png-mockup-element-abstract-pattern-transparent-backgroundView licenseWashi tape mockup, smiling face kidcore design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7575455/psd-paper-texture-sticker-tapeView licenseWashi tape mockup, colorful holographic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7532235/washi-tape-mockup-colorful-holographic-designView licenseWashi tape png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8716327/washi-tape-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseWashi tape png mockup element, river design transparent background, Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255217/png-customizable-cut-out-design-elementView licenseWashi tape png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714919/washi-tape-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseTaped paper note mockup element, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8635663/taped-paper-note-mockup-element-customizable-designView licenseTape mockup, neon green stationery design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4195047/tape-mockup-neon-green-stationery-design-psdView licenseWashi tape png mockup element, vintage butterfly transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238522/washi-tape-png-mockup-element-vintage-butterfly-transparent-backgroundView licenseTape mockup, gradient stationery design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4113918/tape-mockup-gradient-stationery-design-psdView licenseEditable scrapbook collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15506974/editable-scrapbook-collage-design-element-setView licenseTape mockup, neon green stationery design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4194967/tape-mockup-neon-green-stationery-design-psdView licenseWashi tape png mockup element, floral pattern transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239957/washi-tape-png-mockup-element-floral-pattern-transparent-backgroundView licenseTape mockup, neon green stationery design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4194957/tape-mockup-neon-green-stationery-design-psdView licenseOutdoor adventure Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10664353/outdoor-adventureView licenseTape mockup, neon green stationery design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4194996/tape-mockup-neon-green-stationery-design-psdView license