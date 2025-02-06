Edit ImageCropBoom1SaveSaveEdit Imageleavescollagedesignillustrationbotanicalcollage elementgreenautumnAutumn leaf branch botanical collage element psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable Autumn leaf plant design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331182/editable-autumn-leaf-plant-design-element-setView licenseLeaf branch botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726785/leaf-branch-botanical-collage-element-psdView licenseEditable Autumn leaf plant design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331189/editable-autumn-leaf-plant-design-element-setView licenseLeaf branch botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726783/leaf-branch-botanical-collage-element-psdView licenseEditable floating leaves design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15478019/editable-floating-leaves-design-element-setView licenseAesthetic leaf branch, botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717130/psd-collage-leaves-illustrationView licenseEditable floating leaves design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15478195/editable-floating-leaves-design-element-setView licenseAutumn leaf branch botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692560/autumn-leaf-branch-botanical-collage-element-psdView licenseAutumn tree, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418425/autumn-tree-editable-design-element-setView licenseAutumn leaf branch botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695485/autumn-leaf-branch-botanical-collage-element-psdView licenseEditable Autumn leaf plant design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331187/editable-autumn-leaf-plant-design-element-setView licensebotanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691234/botanical-collage-element-psdView licenseEditable Autumn leaf plant design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331165/editable-autumn-leaf-plant-design-element-setView licenseWinter leaf branch botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8607267/winter-leaf-branch-botanical-collage-element-psdView licenseEditable Autumn collage, hand holding dry leaves designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854597/editable-autumn-collage-hand-holding-dry-leaves-designView licenseAesthetic leaf branch botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691878/psd-aesthetic-collage-illustrationView licenseVintage Autumn collage, editable hand holding leaves designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837020/vintage-autumn-collage-editable-hand-holding-leaves-designView licenseAesthetic leaf branch botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691872/psd-aesthetic-collage-illustrationView licenseAutumn tree, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418428/autumn-tree-editable-design-element-setView licenseAutumn leaf branch png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714288/png-collage-stickerView licenseEditable Autumn leaf plant design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331168/editable-autumn-leaf-plant-design-element-setView licenseLeaf branch botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8716600/leaf-branch-botanical-collage-element-psdView licenseEditable floating leaves design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15480186/editable-floating-leaves-design-element-setView licenseLeaf branch botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832081/leaf-branch-botanical-collage-element-psdView licenseEditable Autumn leaves element designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696021/editable-autumn-leaves-element-designView licenseAutumn maple leaf botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687161/autumn-maple-leaf-botanical-collage-element-psdView licenseEditable Autumn leaf plant design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331170/editable-autumn-leaf-plant-design-element-setView licenseLeaf branch, botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691154/leaf-branch-botanical-collage-element-psdView licenseAutumn branch element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694555/autumn-branch-element-editable-designView licenseFalling Autumn leaves botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8715174/psd-collage-leaves-illustrationView licenseFall festival blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13505392/fall-festival-blog-banner-templateView licenseAutumn maple leaf botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691524/autumn-maple-leaf-botanical-collage-element-psdView licenseEditable Autumn leaf plant design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331169/editable-autumn-leaf-plant-design-element-setView licenseAutumn leaf branch botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717144/autumn-leaf-branch-botanical-collage-element-psdView licenseEditable journal book, Autumn designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853788/editable-journal-book-autumn-designView licenseClover leaf botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8642656/clover-leaf-botanical-collage-element-psdView licenseVintage Autumn journal book, editable dry leaves designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853763/vintage-autumn-journal-book-editable-dry-leaves-designView licenseAesthetic leaf branch botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8716745/psd-collage-leaf-illustrationView licenseHand holding Autumn bouquet, editable journal collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854450/hand-holding-autumn-bouquet-editable-journal-collage-designView licenseAutumn leaf branch botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686894/autumn-leaf-branch-botanical-collage-element-psdView license