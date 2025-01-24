rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Visit to Dignity Do The Right Thing Apparel Factory
Save
Edit Image
factory workerwoman sewing machinepeople sewing factoryghanaafricablack woman sewingsewing tablewoman sewing machine images
3D cargo shipment worker editable remix
3D cargo shipment worker editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394185/cargo-shipment-worker-editable-remixView license
Visit to Dignity Do The Right Thing Apparel Factory
Visit to Dignity Do The Right Thing Apparel Factory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714735/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license
Women in engineering poster template
Women in engineering poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064535/women-engineering-poster-templateView license
Step Afrika in Ghana. Step Afrika, a high-energy, award-winning African-American dance company dedicated to the tradition of…
Step Afrika in Ghana. Step Afrika, a high-energy, award-winning African-American dance company dedicated to the tradition of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714716/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Professional technicians png hexagonal sticker, transparent background
Professional technicians png hexagonal sticker, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238476/professional-technicians-png-hexagonal-sticker-transparent-backgroundView license
Amb. Jackson at the final funeral rites of the late Asantehemaa Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II.
Amb. Jackson at the final funeral rites of the late Asantehemaa Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714699/photo-image-plant-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Metal welding png hexagonal sticker, transparent background
Metal welding png hexagonal sticker, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239140/metal-welding-png-hexagonal-sticker-transparent-backgroundView license
Health Fair 2018. On April 12, 2018, the Embassy Health Unit organized a fair that brought together the major health vendors…
Health Fair 2018. On April 12, 2018, the Embassy Health Unit organized a fair that brought together the major health vendors…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714719/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925845/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
AWE Cohort 2 Graduation Ceremony
AWE Cohort 2 Graduation Ceremony
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714717/awe-cohort-graduation-ceremonyFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925853/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
AWE Cohort 2 Graduation Ceremony
AWE Cohort 2 Graduation Ceremony
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714690/awe-cohort-graduation-ceremonyFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925920/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
Accra Girls SHS 59th Speech Day
Accra Girls SHS 59th Speech Day
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714692/accra-girls-shs-59th-speech-dayFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925801/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
Health Fair 2018
Health Fair 2018
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714722/health-fair-2018Free Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925830/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
First Cohort - YALI Accra Regional Leadership Center
First Cohort - YALI Accra Regional Leadership Center
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714733/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925851/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
First Cohort - YALI Accra Regional Leadership Center
First Cohort - YALI Accra Regional Leadership Center
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714736/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925811/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
Children in a classroom. Original public domain image from Flickr
Children in a classroom. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714715/photo-image-public-domain-person-kidsFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925807/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
Mandela Washington Fellowship 2018 Cohorts
Mandela Washington Fellowship 2018 Cohorts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714720/mandela-washington-fellowship-2018-cohortsFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925857/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
Welcome Reception in Honor of the 2018 Ghana Cohort of Mandela Washington Fellows at Marriott Hotel, Accra, October 11…
Welcome Reception in Honor of the 2018 Ghana Cohort of Mandela Washington Fellows at Marriott Hotel, Accra, October 11…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714718/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925918/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
RiSE 2015 – Cape Coast 3. Original public domain image from Flickr
RiSE 2015 – Cape Coast 3. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714734/photo-image-public-domain-person-kidsFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925855/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
RiSE 2015 – Cape Coast 10. Original public domain image from Flickr
RiSE 2015 – Cape Coast 10. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714737/photo-image-public-domain-person-kidsFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925817/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
Peace Corps Ghana Swears in 33 Education Volunteers
Peace Corps Ghana Swears in 33 Education Volunteers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714721/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925844/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
YALI 2016 Beach Clean Up. Original public domain image from Flickr
YALI 2016 Beach Clean Up. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714698/photo-image-public-domain-beach-oceanFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925803/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
Karen Sowers, owner of Southern Mountain Creamery, milks some of her cows during an early morning milking at one of her…
Karen Sowers, owner of Southern Mountain Creamery, milks some of her cows during an early morning milking at one of her…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3317826/free-photo-image-manufacturing-industry-factory-manufactureFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925854/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
YALI 2016 Beach Clean Up. Original public domain image from Flickr
YALI 2016 Beach Clean Up. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714700/photo-image-public-domain-beach-oceanFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925816/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
YALI 2016 Beach Clean Up. Original public domain image from Flickr
YALI 2016 Beach Clean Up. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714701/photo-image-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain license