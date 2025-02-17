AWE Cohort 2 Graduation Ceremony

On November 17, 2020 a graduation ceremony was held for the U.S. Department of State’s Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) second cohort in Ghana. U.S. Ambassador to Ghana Stephanie S. Sullivan delivered remarks at the event, which was held at the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) Regional Leadership Center located in the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration.



AWE is a part of the U.S. Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, a whole-of-government effort to advance global women’s economic empowerment, established in February 2019.



Original public domain image from Flickr