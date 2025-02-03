Search and Rescue Canine Team

Our search and rescue team utilizes canine teams to search for missing or injured persons in the park. Much of the Search and Rescue team at Joshua Tree is volunteer based including our canine teams. Pets visiting the park must remain on leash at all times and cannot walk on trails, except Oasis of Mara Trail. Pets can be walked on leash, on dirt roads in the park.



A golden retriever sniffs the sandy ground while wearing a red vest that reads "Joshua Tree National Park Search & Rescue.". Original public domain image from Flickr