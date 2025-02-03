RemixAdjima3SaveSaveRemixbutterfly phone wallpaperwallpaperiphone wallpapermobile wallpaperbackgroundtorn paperpaper textureborderVintage butterfly mobile wallpaper, gold ripped paper border backgroundMorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2250 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage butterfly mobile wallpaper, editable gold ripped paper border backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713229/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-animalView licenseVintage butterfly background, gold ripped paper borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714815/image-background-torn-paperView licenseAesthetic woman iPhone wallpaper, paper texturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481654/aesthetic-woman-iphone-wallpaper-paper-textureView licenseVintage butterfly background, gold ripped paper borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714809/image-background-torn-paperView licenseAesthetic butterfly frame iPhone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199296/aesthetic-butterfly-frame-iphone-wallpaperView licenseVintage butterfly background, paper texture borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714778/image-background-torn-paperView licenseRipped paper phone wallpaper, editable Van Gogh's famous painting border collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060302/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-android-wallpaper-artView licenseVintage butterfly background, paper texture borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714776/image-background-torn-paperView licenseVan Gogh's frame mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting collage, ripped paper design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058080/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-android-wallpaper-artView licenseBlue aesthetic butterfly background, gold glittery designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714617/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseVermeer pearl earring iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060658/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-android-wallpaperView licenseDark glittery butterfly, aesthetic illustration. Inspired by E.A. Séguy's style.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695769/image-aesthetic-art-vintageView licenseVermeer pearl earring iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058164/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-android-wallpaperView licenseE.A. Séguy's butterfly, gold glittery collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704587/psd-aesthetic-art-vintageView licenseVintage butterfly mobile wallpaper, editable paper texture border backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702358/vintage-butterfly-mobile-wallpaper-editable-paper-texture-border-backgroundView licensePink sparkly butterfly, aesthetic collage element psd. Remixed from the artwork of E.A. Séguy.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704591/psd-aesthetic-art-vintageView licenseAesthetic starry sky phone wallpaper, mountains border remix background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8928992/png-aesthetic-background-starry-skyView licensePink sparkly butterfly, aesthetic graphic. Remixed from the artwork of E.A. Séguy.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704503/image-aesthetic-art-vintageView licenseVermeer girl paper iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060736/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-android-wallpaperView licenseRipped note paper background, E.A. Séguy's butterfly pattern, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8722029/image-background-torn-paperView licenseSelf care beige iPhone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8508954/self-care-beige-iphone-wallpaperView licenseVintage butterfly mobile wallpaper, paper texture border backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714779/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseButterfly frame iPhone wallpaper, purple gradient designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201188/butterfly-frame-iphone-wallpaper-purple-gradient-designView licenseBlue aesthetic butterfly background, gold glittery designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714616/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseBeige phone wallpaper, editable ripped paper border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072659/beige-phone-wallpaper-editable-ripped-paper-border-designView licenseBlue aesthetic butterfly background, gold glittery designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714601/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseVermeer girl iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058304/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-android-wallpaperView licenseBlue aesthetic butterfly background, gold glittery designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714588/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseGreen phone wallpaper, ripped paper border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072563/green-phone-wallpaper-ripped-paper-border-designView licenseGold glittery butterfly, aesthetic insect illustration. Inspired by E.A. Séguy's style.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704498/image-aesthetic-art-vintageView licenseEditable Green phone wallpaper, ripped paper border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072658/editable-green-phone-wallpaper-ripped-paper-border-designView licenseAesthetic butterflies png sticker, gold glittery design on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731059/png-aesthetic-artView licenseBlue phone wallpaper, editable ripped paper border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073140/blue-phone-wallpaper-editable-ripped-paper-border-designView licenseRipped note paper background, E.A. Séguy's butterfly pattern, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8722386/image-background-torn-paperView licenseDreamy flamingo iPhone wallpaper, surreal ripped paper border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632001/dreamy-flamingo-iphone-wallpaper-surreal-ripped-paper-border-editable-designView licenseDark glittery butterfly, aesthetic collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695752/psd-aesthetic-art-vintageView licenseEditable beige phone wallpaper, ripped paper border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072565/editable-beige-phone-wallpaper-ripped-paper-border-designView licenseGold glittery butterfly, aesthetic insect illustration. Inspired by E.A. Séguy's style.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704467/image-aesthetic-art-vintageView licenseEditable ark blue phone wallpaper, ripped paper border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073139/editable-ark-blue-phone-wallpaper-ripped-paper-border-designView licensePink sparkly butterfly, aesthetic graphic. Remixed from the artwork of E.A. Séguy.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704473/image-aesthetic-art-vintageView license